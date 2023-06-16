News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

June 16, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    June 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -63,782     47,039    318,468     15,012   -196,595    -54,214
 Soybeans            27,786     28,903    109,674      1,649   -109,657    -27,190
 Soyoil             -15,882     17,616    115,091     10,414    -97,118    -28,392
 CBOT wheat        -102,396      4,308     74,967        943     19,721     -6,091
 KCBT wheat         -10,975     -2,882     40,159      1,078    -23,643      2,418
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                 2,145     46,636    233,118     -6,940   -207,452    -50,355
 Soybeans            47,882     33,901     72,257     -4,988    -98,419    -19,300
 Soymeal             60,608     -5,208     92,217       -194   -192,358      2,903
 Soyoil               8,748     27,055    114,801        523   -126,824    -29,384
 CBOT wheat        -113,430      6,044     70,792        451     17,375     -6,785
 KCBT wheat           3,616     -3,489     34,907      1,792    -26,221      1,779
 MGEX wheat          -7,422      1,552        954        455      4,430       -386
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -117,236      4,107    106,653      2,698     -4,416     -5,392

 Live cattle        119,921      5,285     49,392        935   -175,541     -5,592
 Feeder cattle       19,486      1,416      1,117        -28     -8,963       -653
 Lean hogs           -4,630     11,543     50,369     -1,141    -40,428     -6,284

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                30,280     18,497    -58,090     -7,838  1,775,421     -9,951
 Soybeans             6,083     -6,249    -27,802     -3,363    845,019     -9,053
 Soymeal             24,497      4,433     15,036     -1,933    575,837     24,069
 Soyoil               5,367      1,445     -2,092        361    607,403     -3,209
 CBOT wheat          17,555       -548      7,707        838    465,331    -23,832
 KCBT wheat          -6,760        534     -5,541       -615    203,293     -8,894
 MGEX wheat           1,817       -411        221     -1,211     61,428     -1,784
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         12,612       -425      2,387       -988    730,052    -34,510

 Live cattle         24,897      3,207    -18,669     -3,833    425,594     13,750
 Feeder cattle        1,650       -192    -13,290       -543     78,384       -766
 Lean hogs           -3,337       -716     -1,974     -3,402    307,580    -17,530
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                 1,855     46,401    234,720     -8,106   -221,870    -45,164
 Soybeans            49,811     35,859     68,939     -5,412   -105,461    -15,021
 Soymeal             59,936     -5,714     90,385       -183   -205,632      2,560
 Soyoil               8,850     28,048    114,914      1,071   -126,503    -23,494
 CBOT wheat        -116,547      5,733     67,792        772     12,784     -5,560
 KCBT wheat           3,128     -3,250     34,441      1,870    -26,161      1,609
 MGEX wheat          -7,422      1,552        849        403      3,866       -324
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -120,841      4,035    103,082      3,045     -9,511     -4,275

 Live cattle        120,400      7,597     48,066        700   -148,540     -3,852
 Feeder cattle       18,698      1,667        723         -8     -6,317       -364
 Lean hogs           -5,846     12,895     51,265       -968    -23,919     -3,643

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                43,237     13,462    -57,942     -6,593  1,295,247    -26,890
 Soybeans            13,138    -12,065    -26,427     -3,361    660,855     -8,268
 Soymeal             43,500      5,833     11,811     -2,496    514,632     19,668
 Soyoil               5,315     -6,689     -2,576      1,064    524,000    -15,291
 CBOT wheat          29,720     -1,876      6,251        931    382,620    -22,581
 KCBT wheat          -6,089        245     -5,319       -474    185,275     -8,838
 MGEX wheat           2,538       -446        169     -1,185     57,627     -1,620
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         26,169     -2,077      1,101       -728    625,522    -33,039

 Live cattle         -8,151       -969    -11,775     -3,476    342,122     10,980
 Feeder cattle       -3,073       -780    -10,031       -515     62,336     -1,724
 Lean hogs          -20,585     -5,823       -915     -2,461    211,393    -15,556
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

