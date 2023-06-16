Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

June 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -63,782 47,039 318,468 15,012 -196,595 -54,214 Soybeans 27,786 28,903 109,674 1,649 -109,657 -27,190 Soyoil -15,882 17,616 115,091 10,414 -97,118 -28,392 CBOT wheat -102,396 4,308 74,967 943 19,721 -6,091 KCBT wheat -10,975 -2,882 40,159 1,078 -23,643 2,418 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 2,145 46,636 233,118 -6,940 -207,452 -50,355 Soybeans 47,882 33,901 72,257 -4,988 -98,419 -19,300 Soymeal 60,608 -5,208 92,217 -194 -192,358 2,903 Soyoil 8,748 27,055 114,801 523 -126,824 -29,384 CBOT wheat -113,430 6,044 70,792 451 17,375 -6,785 KCBT wheat 3,616 -3,489 34,907 1,792 -26,221 1,779 MGEX wheat -7,422 1,552 954 455 4,430 -386 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -117,236 4,107 106,653 2,698 -4,416 -5,392 Live cattle 119,921 5,285 49,392 935 -175,541 -5,592 Feeder cattle 19,486 1,416 1,117 -28 -8,963 -653 Lean hogs -4,630 11,543 50,369 -1,141 -40,428 -6,284 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 30,280 18,497 -58,090 -7,838 1,775,421 -9,951 Soybeans 6,083 -6,249 -27,802 -3,363 845,019 -9,053 Soymeal 24,497 4,433 15,036 -1,933 575,837 24,069 Soyoil 5,367 1,445 -2,092 361 607,403 -3,209 CBOT wheat 17,555 -548 7,707 838 465,331 -23,832 KCBT wheat -6,760 534 -5,541 -615 203,293 -8,894 MGEX wheat 1,817 -411 221 -1,211 61,428 -1,784 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 12,612 -425 2,387 -988 730,052 -34,510 Live cattle 24,897 3,207 -18,669 -3,833 425,594 13,750 Feeder cattle 1,650 -192 -13,290 -543 78,384 -766 Lean hogs -3,337 -716 -1,974 -3,402 307,580 -17,530 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 1,855 46,401 234,720 -8,106 -221,870 -45,164 Soybeans 49,811 35,859 68,939 -5,412 -105,461 -15,021 Soymeal 59,936 -5,714 90,385 -183 -205,632 2,560 Soyoil 8,850 28,048 114,914 1,071 -126,503 -23,494 CBOT wheat -116,547 5,733 67,792 772 12,784 -5,560 KCBT wheat 3,128 -3,250 34,441 1,870 -26,161 1,609 MGEX wheat -7,422 1,552 849 403 3,866 -324 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -120,841 4,035 103,082 3,045 -9,511 -4,275 Live cattle 120,400 7,597 48,066 700 -148,540 -3,852 Feeder cattle 18,698 1,667 723 -8 -6,317 -364 Lean hogs -5,846 12,895 51,265 -968 -23,919 -3,643 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 43,237 13,462 -57,942 -6,593 1,295,247 -26,890 Soybeans 13,138 -12,065 -26,427 -3,361 660,855 -8,268 Soymeal 43,500 5,833 11,811 -2,496 514,632 19,668 Soyoil 5,315 -6,689 -2,576 1,064 524,000 -15,291 CBOT wheat 29,720 -1,876 6,251 931 382,620 -22,581 KCBT wheat -6,089 245 -5,319 -474 185,275 -8,838 MGEX wheat 2,538 -446 169 -1,185 57,627 -1,620 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 26,169 -2,077 1,101 -728 625,522 -33,039 Live cattle -8,151 -969 -11,775 -3,476 342,122 10,980 Feeder cattle -3,073 -780 -10,031 -515 62,336 -1,724 Lean hogs -20,585 -5,823 -915 -2,461 211,393 -15,556 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

