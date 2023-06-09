Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

June 9 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -110,821 1,224 303,457 12,013 -142,381 -15,214 Soybeans -1,116 9,844 108,025 -1,851 -82,469 -12,011 Soyoil -33,498 20,398 104,677 7,888 -68,726 -26,777 CBOT wheat -106,704 3,511 74,024 5,846 25,811 -9,761 KCBT wheat -8,093 -1,094 39,081 -1,058 -26,061 654 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -44,492 6,573 240,058 -6,234 -157,097 -9,253 Soybeans 13,981 13,451 77,245 -7,356 -79,119 -5,293 Soymeal 65,816 6,140 92,412 -4,455 -195,261 -4,834 Soyoil -18,306 19,143 114,277 854 -97,441 -26,510 CBOT wheat -119,474 7,525 70,341 2,706 24,161 -9,228 KCBT wheat 7,106 -2,523 33,116 1,242 -28,000 1,461 MGEX wheat -8,974 -1,271 499 -1,058 4,815 1,454 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -121,342 3,731 103,956 2,890 976 -6,313 Live cattle 114,637 6,802 48,457 -1,862 -169,949 -719 Feeder cattle 18,070 639 1,145 195 -8,310 -2,544 Lean hogs -16,173 14,936 51,510 1,123 -34,144 -8,640 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 11,782 6,936 -50,253 1,978 1,785,372 23,490 Soybeans 12,333 -4,820 -24,440 4,018 854,072 6,205 Soymeal 20,065 1,389 16,969 1,761 551,768 12,989 Soyoil 3,922 8,022 -2,452 -1,508 610,612 -2,920 CBOT wheat 18,102 -1,407 6,869 404 489,163 13,293 KCBT wheat -7,295 -1,678 -4,926 1,498 212,187 7,580 MGEX wheat 2,228 -123 1,432 997 63,213 1,567 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,035 -3,208 3,375 2,899 764,563 22,440 Live cattle 21,690 -6,835 -14,836 2,613 411,844 103 Feeder cattle 1,841 1,232 -12,747 479 79,149 -568 Lean hogs -2,620 -4,566 1,428 -2,855 325,110 -13,954 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -44,546 2,300 242,826 -2,000 -176,706 -4,090 Soybeans 13,952 11,714 74,351 -6,606 -90,440 -5,321 Soymeal 65,650 6,321 90,568 -4,508 -208,192 -5,703 Soyoil -19,198 21,102 113,843 1,267 -103,009 -24,068 CBOT wheat -122,280 4,754 67,020 2,311 18,344 -5,794 KCBT wheat 6,378 -2,435 32,571 1,263 -27,770 832 MGEX wheat -8,974 -1,271 446 -1,121 4,190 1,546 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -124,876 1,048 100,037 2,453 -5,236 -3,416 Live cattle 112,803 7,477 47,366 -2,010 -144,688 -4,955 Feeder cattle 17,031 569 731 148 -5,953 -575 Lean hogs -18,741 16,701 52,233 2,258 -20,276 -3,534 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 29,775 3,336 -51,349 454 1,322,137 2,932 Soybeans 25,203 -2,373 -23,066 2,586 669,123 -3,359 Soymeal 37,667 2,463 14,307 1,427 494,964 10,823 Soyoil 12,004 2,952 -3,640 -1,253 539,291 -9,509 CBOT wheat 31,596 -1,442 5,320 171 405,201 10,043 KCBT wheat -6,334 -861 -4,845 1,201 194,113 6,533 MGEX wheat 2,984 -80 1,354 926 59,247 1,111 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 28,246 -2,383 1,829 2,298 658,561 17,687 Live cattle -7,182 -3,234 -8,299 2,722 331,142 2,432 Feeder cattle -2,293 -842 -9,516 700 64,060 -790 Lean hogs -14,762 -14,090 1,546 -1,335 226,949 -9,302 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

