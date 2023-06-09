Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

June 09, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    June 9 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 6, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -110,821      1,224    303,457     12,013   -142,381    -15,214
 Soybeans            -1,116      9,844    108,025     -1,851    -82,469    -12,011
 Soyoil             -33,498     20,398    104,677      7,888    -68,726    -26,777
 CBOT wheat        -106,704      3,511     74,024      5,846     25,811     -9,761
 KCBT wheat          -8,093     -1,094     39,081     -1,058    -26,061        654
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -44,492      6,573    240,058     -6,234   -157,097     -9,253
 Soybeans            13,981     13,451     77,245     -7,356    -79,119     -5,293
 Soymeal             65,816      6,140     92,412     -4,455   -195,261     -4,834
 Soyoil             -18,306     19,143    114,277        854    -97,441    -26,510
 CBOT wheat        -119,474      7,525     70,341      2,706     24,161     -9,228
 KCBT wheat           7,106     -2,523     33,116      1,242    -28,000      1,461
 MGEX wheat          -8,974     -1,271        499     -1,058      4,815      1,454
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -121,342      3,731    103,956      2,890        976     -6,313

 Live cattle        114,637      6,802     48,457     -1,862   -169,949       -719
 Feeder cattle       18,070        639      1,145        195     -8,310     -2,544
 Lean hogs          -16,173     14,936     51,510      1,123    -34,144     -8,640

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                11,782      6,936    -50,253      1,978  1,785,372     23,490
 Soybeans            12,333     -4,820    -24,440      4,018    854,072      6,205
 Soymeal             20,065      1,389     16,969      1,761    551,768     12,989
 Soyoil               3,922      8,022     -2,452     -1,508    610,612     -2,920
 CBOT wheat          18,102     -1,407      6,869        404    489,163     13,293
 KCBT wheat          -7,295     -1,678     -4,926      1,498    212,187      7,580
 MGEX wheat           2,228       -123      1,432        997     63,213      1,567
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,035     -3,208      3,375      2,899    764,563     22,440

 Live cattle         21,690     -6,835    -14,836      2,613    411,844        103
 Feeder cattle        1,841      1,232    -12,747        479     79,149       -568
 Lean hogs           -2,620     -4,566      1,428     -2,855    325,110    -13,954
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -44,546      2,300    242,826     -2,000   -176,706     -4,090
 Soybeans            13,952     11,714     74,351     -6,606    -90,440     -5,321
 Soymeal             65,650      6,321     90,568     -4,508   -208,192     -5,703
 Soyoil             -19,198     21,102    113,843      1,267   -103,009    -24,068
 CBOT wheat        -122,280      4,754     67,020      2,311     18,344     -5,794
 KCBT wheat           6,378     -2,435     32,571      1,263    -27,770        832
 MGEX wheat          -8,974     -1,271        446     -1,121      4,190      1,546
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -124,876      1,048    100,037      2,453     -5,236     -3,416

 Live cattle        112,803      7,477     47,366     -2,010   -144,688     -4,955
 Feeder cattle       17,031        569        731        148     -5,953       -575
 Lean hogs          -18,741     16,701     52,233      2,258    -20,276     -3,534

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                29,775      3,336    -51,349        454  1,322,137      2,932
 Soybeans            25,203     -2,373    -23,066      2,586    669,123     -3,359
 Soymeal             37,667      2,463     14,307      1,427    494,964     10,823
 Soyoil              12,004      2,952     -3,640     -1,253    539,291     -9,509
 CBOT wheat          31,596     -1,442      5,320        171    405,201     10,043
 KCBT wheat          -6,334       -861     -4,845      1,201    194,113      6,533
 MGEX wheat           2,984        -80      1,354        926     59,247      1,111
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         28,246     -2,383      1,829      2,298    658,561     17,687

 Live cattle         -7,182     -3,234     -8,299      2,722    331,142      2,432
 Feeder cattle       -2,293       -842     -9,516        700     64,060       -790
 Lean hogs          -14,762    -14,090      1,546     -1,335    226,949     -9,302
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

