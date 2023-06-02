Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

June 2 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -112,046 37,591 291,443 9,975 -127,167 -49,317 Soybeans -10,960 -6,271 109,874 315 -70,458 3,886 Soyoil -53,896 114 96,788 2,281 -41,949 -1,095 CBOT wheat -110,215 -7,059 68,177 -50 35,573 7,827 KCBT wheat -6,999 -3,625 40,139 -1,691 -26,716 6,271 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -51,065 46,962 246,292 -951 -147,843 -45,697 Soybeans 529 -3,616 84,601 -6,326 -73,825 5,448 Soymeal 59,676 -14,113 96,867 2,937 -190,427 10,460 Soyoil -37,449 -573 113,424 1,467 -70,931 -470 CBOT wheat -126,998 -8,210 67,635 -328 33,388 7,912 KCBT wheat 9,628 -6,993 31,873 1,046 -29,461 5,784 MGEX wheat -7,703 -1,301 1,557 316 3,360 1,061 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -125,073 -16,504 101,065 1,034 7,287 14,757 Live cattle 107,835 5,845 50,319 216 -169,230 -6,186 Feeder cattle 17,432 661 950 3 -5,766 -1,823 Lean hogs -31,110 -6,981 50,387 -249 -25,505 4,740 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 4,848 -2,066 -52,230 1,752 1,761,882 -12,577 Soybeans 17,152 2,425 -28,458 2,070 847,867 5,425 Soymeal 18,676 -2,319 15,209 3,034 538,779 -373 Soyoil -4,100 875 -943 -1,300 613,532 2,880 CBOT wheat 19,510 1,344 6,464 -717 475,870 -1,890 KCBT wheat -5,617 1,118 -6,424 -955 204,606 -5,769 MGEX wheat 2,351 -520 435 444 61,646 -3,006 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,244 1,942 475 -1,228 742,122 -10,665 Live cattle 28,525 -821 -17,449 948 411,741 5,564 Feeder cattle 610 871 -13,226 290 79,717 -3,567 Lean hogs 1,945 2,958 4,282 -466 339,064 8,587 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -46,846 50,803 244,826 -343 -172,616 -43,279 Soybeans 2,238 1,528 80,957 -6,042 -85,119 4,284 Soymeal 59,329 -13,803 95,076 2,014 -202,489 10,475 Soyoil -40,300 -1,551 112,576 1,466 -78,941 3,258 CBOT wheat -127,034 -5,981 64,709 154 24,138 8,107 KCBT wheat 8,813 -5,687 31,308 1,394 -28,602 6,286 MGEX wheat -7,703 -1,301 1,567 229 2,644 825 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -125,924 -12,969 97,584 1,777 -1,820 15,218 Live cattle 105,326 4,286 49,376 571 -139,733 -1,037 Feeder cattle 16,462 475 583 314 -5,378 -2,063 Lean hogs -35,442 -7,282 49,975 -105 -16,742 2,933 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 26,439 -8,943 -51,803 1,762 1,319,205 19,364 Soybeans 27,576 -919 -25,652 1,149 672,482 21,234 Soymeal 35,204 -1,686 12,880 3,000 484,141 4,336 Soyoil 9,052 -1,834 -2,387 -1,339 548,800 7,400 CBOT wheat 33,038 -1,696 5,149 -584 395,158 15,705 KCBT wheat -5,473 -1,215 -6,046 -778 187,580 995 MGEX wheat 3,064 -266 428 513 58,136 -3,020 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 30,629 -3,177 -469 -849 640,874 13,680 Live cattle -3,948 -4,555 -11,021 735 328,710 -2,575 Feeder cattle -1,451 1,073 -10,216 201 64,850 -666 Lean hogs -672 5,020 2,881 -566 236,251 3,236 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

