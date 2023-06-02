Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

June 02, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    June 2 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -112,046     37,591    291,443      9,975   -127,167    -49,317
 Soybeans           -10,960     -6,271    109,874        315    -70,458      3,886
 Soyoil             -53,896        114     96,788      2,281    -41,949     -1,095
 CBOT wheat        -110,215     -7,059     68,177        -50     35,573      7,827
 KCBT wheat          -6,999     -3,625     40,139     -1,691    -26,716      6,271
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -51,065     46,962    246,292       -951   -147,843    -45,697
 Soybeans               529     -3,616     84,601     -6,326    -73,825      5,448
 Soymeal             59,676    -14,113     96,867      2,937   -190,427     10,460
 Soyoil             -37,449       -573    113,424      1,467    -70,931       -470
 CBOT wheat        -126,998     -8,210     67,635       -328     33,388      7,912
 KCBT wheat           9,628     -6,993     31,873      1,046    -29,461      5,784
 MGEX wheat          -7,703     -1,301      1,557        316      3,360      1,061
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -125,073    -16,504    101,065      1,034      7,287     14,757

 Live cattle        107,835      5,845     50,319        216   -169,230     -6,186
 Feeder cattle       17,432        661        950          3     -5,766     -1,823
 Lean hogs          -31,110     -6,981     50,387       -249    -25,505      4,740

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                 4,848     -2,066    -52,230      1,752  1,761,882    -12,577
 Soybeans            17,152      2,425    -28,458      2,070    847,867      5,425
 Soymeal             18,676     -2,319     15,209      3,034    538,779       -373
 Soyoil              -4,100        875       -943     -1,300    613,532      2,880
 CBOT wheat          19,510      1,344      6,464       -717    475,870     -1,890
 KCBT wheat          -5,617      1,118     -6,424       -955    204,606     -5,769
 MGEX wheat           2,351       -520        435        444     61,646     -3,006
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,244      1,942        475     -1,228    742,122    -10,665

 Live cattle         28,525       -821    -17,449        948    411,741      5,564
 Feeder cattle          610        871    -13,226        290     79,717     -3,567
 Lean hogs            1,945      2,958      4,282       -466    339,064      8,587
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -46,846     50,803    244,826       -343   -172,616    -43,279
 Soybeans             2,238      1,528     80,957     -6,042    -85,119      4,284
 Soymeal             59,329    -13,803     95,076      2,014   -202,489     10,475
 Soyoil             -40,300     -1,551    112,576      1,466    -78,941      3,258
 CBOT wheat        -127,034     -5,981     64,709        154     24,138      8,107
 KCBT wheat           8,813     -5,687     31,308      1,394    -28,602      6,286
 MGEX wheat          -7,703     -1,301      1,567        229      2,644        825
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -125,924    -12,969     97,584      1,777     -1,820     15,218

 Live cattle        105,326      4,286     49,376        571   -139,733     -1,037
 Feeder cattle       16,462        475        583        314     -5,378     -2,063
 Lean hogs          -35,442     -7,282     49,975       -105    -16,742      2,933

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                26,439     -8,943    -51,803      1,762  1,319,205     19,364
 Soybeans            27,576       -919    -25,652      1,149    672,482     21,234
 Soymeal             35,204     -1,686     12,880      3,000    484,141      4,336
 Soyoil               9,052     -1,834     -2,387     -1,339    548,800      7,400
 CBOT wheat          33,038     -1,696      5,149       -584    395,158     15,705
 KCBT wheat          -5,473     -1,215     -6,046       -778    187,580        995
 MGEX wheat           3,064       -266        428        513     58,136     -3,020
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         30,629     -3,177       -469       -849    640,874     13,680

 Live cattle         -3,948     -4,555    -11,021        735    328,710     -2,575
 Feeder cattle       -1,451      1,073    -10,216        201     64,850       -666
 Lean hogs             -672      5,020      2,881       -566    236,251      3,236
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

