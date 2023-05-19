News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

May 19, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    May 19 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -126,915     17,444    277,531       -960    -92,293     -1,426
 Soybeans             3,094    -23,933    119,225     -5,496    -91,166     31,667
 Soyoil             -53,776    -23,421     94,488     -3,521    -41,458     26,251
 CBOT wheat         -98,382      4,126     71,437       -630     20,038     -4,858
 KCBT wheat          -5,366      3,848     42,177      2,848    -33,074     -6,182
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -91,985     17,657    250,471      3,592   -117,725     -4,503
 Soybeans            23,942    -24,517     96,450     -2,002    -97,755     32,167
 Soymeal             80,287     18,024     92,366     -1,873   -209,096    -22,207
 Soyoil             -36,381    -22,897    110,212      4,831    -69,698     23,149
 CBOT wheat        -112,769      4,136     68,212       -437     17,826     -3,266
 KCBT wheat          16,593      9,146     30,720       -217    -34,854     -7,009
 MGEX wheat          -4,838      3,480      1,432         63     -1,728     -4,795
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -101,014     16,762    100,364       -591    -18,756    -15,070

 Live cattle        100,272      4,994     50,800        197   -164,518     -2,419
 Feeder cattle       14,618      2,252        913        -13     -2,447        340
 Lean hogs          -19,398     -1,727     50,651      1,438    -34,221     -2,353

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                17,562     -1,688    -58,324    -15,059  1,754,792     74,617
 Soybeans             8,518     -3,411    -31,154     -2,238    815,277     52,611
 Soymeal             19,560      4,826     16,884      1,229    519,702     18,178
 Soyoil              -4,877     -5,773        746        692    576,435     52,259
 CBOT wheat          19,823     -1,795      6,908      1,362    471,227      9,699
 KCBT wheat          -8,720     -1,406     -3,738       -513    210,458      2,604
 MGEX wheat           3,720        809      1,414        443     64,211      4,508
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,823     -2,392      4,584      1,292    745,896     16,811

 Live cattle         29,120       -653    -15,675     -2,119    397,074      4,088
 Feeder cattle         -879       -659    -12,205     -1,920     79,056      3,368
 Lean hogs             -615      2,720      3,583        -79    319,469      1,371
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -87,661     16,844    247,013      2,619   -144,388     -3,646
 Soybeans            21,818    -27,945     93,233     -3,277   -104,297     30,781
 Soymeal             78,619     16,633     92,200     -1,549   -219,089    -21,088
 Soyoil             -36,502    -21,486    109,375      4,028    -79,202     17,012
 CBOT wheat        -115,474      4,175     63,960       -540     11,838     -4,285
 KCBT wheat          15,129      9,217     29,870       -272    -35,135     -6,777
 MGEX wheat          -4,838      3,480      1,507        186     -2,059     -4,848
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -105,183     16,872     95,337       -626    -25,356    -15,910

 Live cattle         99,037      5,027     49,377        277   -141,733     -2,651
 Feeder cattle       13,902      2,145        241        -88     -2,202        270
 Lean hogs          -23,458     -1,507     51,220      1,661    -24,597      1,225

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                39,202     -6,210    -54,166     -9,607  1,299,501     29,627
 Soybeans            16,336      1,824    -27,090     -1,383    642,160     23,416
 Soymeal             33,722      4,728     14,548      1,276    466,723     16,139
 Soyoil               7,019        278       -690        168    519,422     36,320
 CBOT wheat          34,062       -812      5,614      1,462    372,181      5,051
 KCBT wheat          -5,831     -1,841     -4,033       -327    184,413     -3,138
 MGEX wheat           4,042        877      1,348        305     60,257      3,961
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         32,273     -1,776      2,929      1,440    616,851      5,874

 Live cattle          3,079       -748     -9,760     -1,905    322,964      5,249
 Feeder cattle       -2,715       -859     -9,226     -1,468     61,921      3,400
 Lean hogs           -5,276     -1,152      2,111       -227    233,692      3,666
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))



