Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

May 19 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -126,915 17,444 277,531 -960 -92,293 -1,426 Soybeans 3,094 -23,933 119,225 -5,496 -91,166 31,667 Soyoil -53,776 -23,421 94,488 -3,521 -41,458 26,251 CBOT wheat -98,382 4,126 71,437 -630 20,038 -4,858 KCBT wheat -5,366 3,848 42,177 2,848 -33,074 -6,182 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -91,985 17,657 250,471 3,592 -117,725 -4,503 Soybeans 23,942 -24,517 96,450 -2,002 -97,755 32,167 Soymeal 80,287 18,024 92,366 -1,873 -209,096 -22,207 Soyoil -36,381 -22,897 110,212 4,831 -69,698 23,149 CBOT wheat -112,769 4,136 68,212 -437 17,826 -3,266 KCBT wheat 16,593 9,146 30,720 -217 -34,854 -7,009 MGEX wheat -4,838 3,480 1,432 63 -1,728 -4,795 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -101,014 16,762 100,364 -591 -18,756 -15,070 Live cattle 100,272 4,994 50,800 197 -164,518 -2,419 Feeder cattle 14,618 2,252 913 -13 -2,447 340 Lean hogs -19,398 -1,727 50,651 1,438 -34,221 -2,353 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 17,562 -1,688 -58,324 -15,059 1,754,792 74,617 Soybeans 8,518 -3,411 -31,154 -2,238 815,277 52,611 Soymeal 19,560 4,826 16,884 1,229 519,702 18,178 Soyoil -4,877 -5,773 746 692 576,435 52,259 CBOT wheat 19,823 -1,795 6,908 1,362 471,227 9,699 KCBT wheat -8,720 -1,406 -3,738 -513 210,458 2,604 MGEX wheat 3,720 809 1,414 443 64,211 4,508 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,823 -2,392 4,584 1,292 745,896 16,811 Live cattle 29,120 -653 -15,675 -2,119 397,074 4,088 Feeder cattle -879 -659 -12,205 -1,920 79,056 3,368 Lean hogs -615 2,720 3,583 -79 319,469 1,371 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -87,661 16,844 247,013 2,619 -144,388 -3,646 Soybeans 21,818 -27,945 93,233 -3,277 -104,297 30,781 Soymeal 78,619 16,633 92,200 -1,549 -219,089 -21,088 Soyoil -36,502 -21,486 109,375 4,028 -79,202 17,012 CBOT wheat -115,474 4,175 63,960 -540 11,838 -4,285 KCBT wheat 15,129 9,217 29,870 -272 -35,135 -6,777 MGEX wheat -4,838 3,480 1,507 186 -2,059 -4,848 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -105,183 16,872 95,337 -626 -25,356 -15,910 Live cattle 99,037 5,027 49,377 277 -141,733 -2,651 Feeder cattle 13,902 2,145 241 -88 -2,202 270 Lean hogs -23,458 -1,507 51,220 1,661 -24,597 1,225 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 39,202 -6,210 -54,166 -9,607 1,299,501 29,627 Soybeans 16,336 1,824 -27,090 -1,383 642,160 23,416 Soymeal 33,722 4,728 14,548 1,276 466,723 16,139 Soyoil 7,019 278 -690 168 519,422 36,320 CBOT wheat 34,062 -812 5,614 1,462 372,181 5,051 KCBT wheat -5,831 -1,841 -4,033 -327 184,413 -3,138 MGEX wheat 4,042 877 1,348 305 60,257 3,961 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 32,273 -1,776 2,929 1,440 616,851 5,874 Live cattle 3,079 -748 -9,760 -1,905 322,964 5,249 Feeder cattle -2,715 -859 -9,226 -1,468 61,921 3,400 Lean hogs -5,276 -1,152 2,111 -227 233,692 3,666

