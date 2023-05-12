Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

May 12 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -144,359 9,071 278,491 -90,868 -90,868 -12,543 Soybeans 27,027 -9,847 124,721 -122,832 -122,832 8,613 Soyoil -30,355 13,529 98,009 -67,708 -67,708 -16,001 CBOT wheat -102,508 5,591 72,067 24,895 24,895 -5,640 KCBT wheat -9,212 11,056 39,329 -26,892 -26,892 -9,520 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -109,643 8,503 246,880 1,825 -113,222 -14,169 Soybeans 48,459 -7,914 98,451 -1,422 -129,923 10,297 Soymeal 62,262 1,705 94,238 431 -186,889 818 Soyoil -13,484 10,249 105,381 3,083 -92,847 -17,199 CBOT wheat -116,906 9,418 68,650 2,024 21,092 -5,972 KCBT wheat 7,446 12,910 30,938 -573 -27,845 -9,507 MGEX wheat -8,318 -112 1,370 468 3,066 1,409 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -117,778 22,216 100,958 1,919 -3,687 -14,070 Live cattle 95,279 -12,272 50,603 -135 -162,099 6,850 Feeder cattle 12,366 -2,222 926 116 -2,787 1,588 Lean hogs -17,670 -10,847 49,213 2,219 -31,870 4,501 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 19,249 -6,435 -43,265 10,276 1,680,175 60,508 Soybeans 11,929 -1,384 -28,917 423 762,666 29,648 Soymeal 14,734 -2,241 15,655 -712 501,524 28,090 Soyoil 896 2,595 55 1,273 524,176 15,516 CBOT wheat 21,618 -2,340 5,546 -3,131 461,528 -953 KCBT wheat -7,314 821 -3,225 -3,651 207,854 5,126 MGEX wheat 2,911 476 971 -2,240 59,703 1,672 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,215 -1,043 3,292 -9,022 729,085 5,845 Live cattle 29,774 1,984 -13,556 3,572 392,985 -33,500 Feeder cattle -221 -1,405 -10,285 1,921 75,688 -1,998 Lean hogs -3,335 2,270 3,662 1,857 318,099 8,118 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -104,505 7,279 244,394 2,382 -140,742 -11,989 Soybeans 49,763 -5,227 96,510 -1,595 -135,078 11,543 Soymeal 61,986 1,010 93,749 99 -198,001 -1,346 Soyoil -15,016 9,708 105,347 3,469 -96,214 -16,872 CBOT wheat -119,649 8,207 64,500 339 16,123 -3,086 KCBT wheat 5,912 12,382 30,142 -858 -28,358 -9,244 MGEX wheat -8,318 -112 1,321 425 2,789 1,816 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -122,055 20,477 95,963 -94 -9,446 -10,514 Live cattle 94,010 -12,134 49,100 -277 -139,082 3,927 Feeder cattle 11,757 -2,416 329 35 -2,472 1,155 Lean hogs -21,951 -10,116 49,559 1,210 -25,822 3,726 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,412 -5,739 -44,559 8,067 1,269,874 45,920 Soybeans 14,512 -5,618 -25,707 897 618,744 17,693 Soymeal 28,994 1,088 13,272 -851 450,584 22,571 Soyoil 6,741 2,073 -858 1,622 483,102 10,555 CBOT wheat 34,874 -2,779 4,152 -2,681 367,130 -6,504 KCBT wheat -3,990 1,775 -3,706 -4,055 187,551 7 MGEX wheat 3,165 101 1,043 -2,230 56,296 1,161 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 34,049 -903 1,489 -8,966 610,977 -5,336 Live cattle 3,827 5,185 -7,855 3,299 317,715 -29,565 Feeder cattle -1,856 -558 -7,758 1,784 58,521 -2,439 Lean hogs -4,124 3,735 2,338 1,445 230,026 -253 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

