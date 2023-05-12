News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

May 12, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

    May 12 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -144,359      9,071    278,491    -90,868    -90,868    -12,543
 Soybeans            27,027     -9,847    124,721   -122,832   -122,832      8,613
 Soyoil             -30,355     13,529     98,009    -67,708    -67,708    -16,001
 CBOT wheat        -102,508      5,591     72,067     24,895     24,895     -5,640
 KCBT wheat          -9,212     11,056     39,329    -26,892    -26,892     -9,520
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -109,643      8,503    246,880      1,825   -113,222    -14,169
 Soybeans            48,459     -7,914     98,451     -1,422   -129,923     10,297
 Soymeal             62,262      1,705     94,238        431   -186,889        818
 Soyoil             -13,484     10,249    105,381      3,083    -92,847    -17,199
 CBOT wheat        -116,906      9,418     68,650      2,024     21,092     -5,972
 KCBT wheat           7,446     12,910     30,938       -573    -27,845     -9,507
 MGEX wheat          -8,318       -112      1,370        468      3,066      1,409
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -117,778     22,216    100,958      1,919     -3,687    -14,070

 Live cattle         95,279    -12,272     50,603       -135   -162,099      6,850
 Feeder cattle       12,366     -2,222        926        116     -2,787      1,588
 Lean hogs          -17,670    -10,847     49,213      2,219    -31,870      4,501

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                19,249     -6,435    -43,265     10,276  1,680,175     60,508
 Soybeans            11,929     -1,384    -28,917        423    762,666     29,648
 Soymeal             14,734     -2,241     15,655       -712    501,524     28,090
 Soyoil                 896      2,595         55      1,273    524,176     15,516
 CBOT wheat          21,618     -2,340      5,546     -3,131    461,528       -953
 KCBT wheat          -7,314        821     -3,225     -3,651    207,854      5,126
 MGEX wheat           2,911        476        971     -2,240     59,703      1,672
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,215     -1,043      3,292     -9,022    729,085      5,845

 Live cattle         29,774      1,984    -13,556      3,572    392,985    -33,500
 Feeder cattle         -221     -1,405    -10,285      1,921     75,688     -1,998
 Lean hogs           -3,335      2,270      3,662      1,857    318,099      8,118
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -104,505      7,279    244,394      2,382   -140,742    -11,989
 Soybeans            49,763     -5,227     96,510     -1,595   -135,078     11,543
 Soymeal             61,986      1,010     93,749         99   -198,001     -1,346
 Soyoil             -15,016      9,708    105,347      3,469    -96,214    -16,872
 CBOT wheat        -119,649      8,207     64,500        339     16,123     -3,086
 KCBT wheat           5,912     12,382     30,142       -858    -28,358     -9,244
 MGEX wheat          -8,318       -112      1,321        425      2,789      1,816
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -122,055     20,477     95,963        -94     -9,446    -10,514

 Live cattle         94,010    -12,134     49,100       -277   -139,082      3,927
 Feeder cattle       11,757     -2,416        329         35     -2,472      1,155
 Lean hogs          -21,951    -10,116     49,559      1,210    -25,822      3,726

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                45,412     -5,739    -44,559      8,067  1,269,874     45,920
 Soybeans            14,512     -5,618    -25,707        897    618,744     17,693
 Soymeal             28,994      1,088     13,272       -851    450,584     22,571
 Soyoil               6,741      2,073       -858      1,622    483,102     10,555
 CBOT wheat          34,874     -2,779      4,152     -2,681    367,130     -6,504
 KCBT wheat          -3,990      1,775     -3,706     -4,055    187,551          7
 MGEX wheat           3,165        101      1,043     -2,230     56,296      1,161
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         34,049       -903      1,489     -8,966    610,977     -5,336

 Live cattle          3,827      5,185     -7,855      3,299    317,715    -29,565
 Feeder cattle       -1,856       -558     -7,758      1,784     58,521     -2,439
 Lean hogs           -4,124      3,735      2,338      1,445    230,026       -253
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
Reporting by Mark Weinraub
