Speculators trim corn net long position -CFTC

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Large speculators reduced their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, widened their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net short position in soybeans.

