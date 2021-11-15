Speculators trim corn net long position -CFTC

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Large speculators reduced their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, widened their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net short position in soybeans.

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at

http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

