Speculators switch to net short corn position-CFTC

July 7 (Reuters) - Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -43,654 -45,548 308,339 -35,679 -202,462 83,117 Soybeans 46,643 -15,087 145,568 -5,563 -172,956 17,103 Soyoil 8,265 4,230 114,999 588 -130,579 -8,534 CBOT wheat -62,720 259 86,820 -958 -19,097 1,711 KCBT wheat -4,316 501 45,090 142 -36,476 -286 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -18,209 -71,054 229,203 783 -209,491 74,989 Soybeans 89,142 -10,338 75,254 -7,836 -147,526 22,843 Soymeal 52,821 -6,161 87,575 -372 -190,822 3,648 Soyoil 41,919 3,168 105,409 -2,414 -154,804 -9,391 CBOT wheat -54,006 -1,838 69,547 2,763 -19,583 -550 KCBT wheat 13,760 1,341 33,555 -1,083 -37,708 -87 MGEX wheat 1,992 -1,009 1,193 -8 -4,999 2,424 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -38,254 -1,506 104,295 1,672 -62,290 1,787 Live cattle 111,914 4,322 50,857 281 -168,186 756 Feeder cattle 17,327 1,936 720 -117 -4,496 521 Lean hogs 14,886 5,421 49,017 -1,507 -61,014 -6,172 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 60,721 -2,828 -62,223 -1,890 1,773,049 81,382 Soybeans 2,385 -8,218 -19,255 3,548 790,525 23,842 Soymeal 34,798 3,747 15,629 -862 523,338 -8,716 Soyoil 161 4,922 7,316 3,715 580,836 21,117 CBOT wheat 9,046 638 -5,004 -1,013 359,506 -441 KCBT wheat -5,309 187 -4,298 -357 161,776 -10,752 MGEX wheat 2,306 -405 -492 -1,002 45,757 -4,341 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,043 420 -9,794 -2,372 567,039 -15,534 Live cattle 25,401 -2,939 -19,986 -2,420 434,623 14,324 Feeder cattle -483 -1,038 -13,068 -1,302 80,257 5,362 Lean hogs 1,769 1,950 -4,658 309 293,748 15,898 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -7,359 -74,120 211,049 -9,045 -210,525 69,598 Soybeans 90,193 -8,870 76,878 -6,487 -148,802 14,792 Soymeal 52,590 -6,191 87,671 -212 -196,683 4,719 Soyoil 45,235 3,513 105,545 -2,550 -153,573 -9,204 CBOT wheat -56,399 -1,470 68,623 2,562 -17,570 -2,801 KCBT wheat 14,502 1,455 33,575 -1,121 -37,894 -457 MGEX wheat 1,992 -1,009 1,099 -99 -5,060 2,061 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -39,905 -1,024 103,297 1,342 -60,524 -1,197 Live cattle 112,157 5,005 49,747 387 -141,766 -40 Feeder cattle 16,341 1,707 226 -234 -2,671 497 Lean hogs 15,727 5,284 50,993 -812 -36,146 -3,615 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 53,762 7,085 -46,927 6,482 1,246,983 908 Soybeans 780 -2,006 -19,049 2,571 610,352 -11,741 Soymeal 43,408 2,916 13,014 -1,232 481,003 -10,638 Soyoil -4,426 4,479 7,219 3,762 482,386 -4,498 CBOT wheat 10,935 3,183 -5,589 -1,474 297,933 -1,676 KCBT wheat -5,822 471 -4,361 -348 149,323 -10,485 MGEX wheat 2,497 54 -528 -1,007 43,479 -4,403 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,610 3,708 -10,478 -2,829 490,735 -16,564 Live cattle -6,714 -2,651 -13,424 -2,701 345,683 8,317 Feeder cattle -4,138 -1,062 -9,758 -908 61,089 3,893 Lean hogs -28,301 -1,278 -2,273 421 199,478 9,575 ================================================================================= Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

