Speculators switch to net short corn position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/YAHIR CEBALLOS

July 07, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    July 7 (Reuters) - Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -43,654    -45,548    308,339    -35,679   -202,462     83,117
 Soybeans            46,643    -15,087    145,568     -5,563   -172,956     17,103
 Soyoil               8,265      4,230    114,999        588   -130,579     -8,534
 CBOT wheat         -62,720        259     86,820       -958    -19,097      1,711
 KCBT wheat          -4,316        501     45,090        142    -36,476       -286
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -18,209    -71,054    229,203        783   -209,491     74,989
 Soybeans            89,142    -10,338     75,254     -7,836   -147,526     22,843
 Soymeal             52,821     -6,161     87,575       -372   -190,822      3,648
 Soyoil              41,919      3,168    105,409     -2,414   -154,804     -9,391
 CBOT wheat         -54,006     -1,838     69,547      2,763    -19,583       -550
 KCBT wheat          13,760      1,341     33,555     -1,083    -37,708        -87
 MGEX wheat           1,992     -1,009      1,193         -8     -4,999      2,424
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -38,254     -1,506    104,295      1,672    -62,290      1,787

 Live cattle        111,914      4,322     50,857        281   -168,186        756
 Feeder cattle       17,327      1,936        720       -117     -4,496        521
 Lean hogs           14,886      5,421     49,017     -1,507    -61,014     -6,172

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                60,721     -2,828    -62,223     -1,890  1,773,049     81,382
 Soybeans             2,385     -8,218    -19,255      3,548    790,525     23,842
 Soymeal             34,798      3,747     15,629       -862    523,338     -8,716
 Soyoil                 161      4,922      7,316      3,715    580,836     21,117
 CBOT wheat           9,046        638     -5,004     -1,013    359,506       -441
 KCBT wheat          -5,309        187     -4,298       -357    161,776    -10,752
 MGEX wheat           2,306       -405       -492     -1,002     45,757     -4,341
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,043        420     -9,794     -2,372    567,039    -15,534

 Live cattle         25,401     -2,939    -19,986     -2,420    434,623     14,324
 Feeder cattle         -483     -1,038    -13,068     -1,302     80,257      5,362
 Lean hogs            1,769      1,950     -4,658        309    293,748     15,898
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                -7,359    -74,120    211,049     -9,045   -210,525     69,598
 Soybeans            90,193     -8,870     76,878     -6,487   -148,802     14,792
 Soymeal             52,590     -6,191     87,671       -212   -196,683      4,719
 Soyoil              45,235      3,513    105,545     -2,550   -153,573     -9,204
 CBOT wheat         -56,399     -1,470     68,623      2,562    -17,570     -2,801
 KCBT wheat          14,502      1,455     33,575     -1,121    -37,894       -457
 MGEX wheat           1,992     -1,009      1,099        -99     -5,060      2,061
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -39,905     -1,024    103,297      1,342    -60,524     -1,197

 Live cattle        112,157      5,005     49,747        387   -141,766        -40
 Feeder cattle       16,341      1,707        226       -234     -2,671        497
 Lean hogs           15,727      5,284     50,993       -812    -36,146     -3,615

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                53,762      7,085    -46,927      6,482  1,246,983        908
 Soybeans               780     -2,006    -19,049      2,571    610,352    -11,741
 Soymeal             43,408      2,916     13,014     -1,232    481,003    -10,638
 Soyoil              -4,426      4,479      7,219      3,762    482,386     -4,498
 CBOT wheat          10,935      3,183     -5,589     -1,474    297,933     -1,676
 KCBT wheat          -5,822        471     -4,361       -348    149,323    -10,485
 MGEX wheat           2,497         54       -528     -1,007     43,479     -4,403
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,610      3,708    -10,478     -2,829    490,735    -16,564

 Live cattle         -6,714     -2,651    -13,424     -2,701    345,683      8,317
 Feeder cattle       -4,138     -1,062     -9,758       -908     61,089      3,893
 Lean hogs          -28,301     -1,278     -2,273        421    199,478      9,575
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

