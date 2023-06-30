Speculators switch to net long corn position-CFTC

June 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators switched to a net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 1,894 9,524 344,018 -1,507 -285,579 -5,495 Soybeans 61,731 17,337 151,133 27,251 -190,060 -44,076 Soyoil 4,035 4,118 114,411 2,235 -122,047 -7,576 CBOT wheat -62,979 23,227 87,777 5,382 -20,808 -21,503 KCBT wheat -4,817 3,587 44,948 5,430 -36,191 -8,847 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 52,845 -5,453 228,420 2,516 -284,481 -1,881 Soybeans 99,480 22,529 83,090 18,748 -170,369 -44,818 Soymeal 58,980 -4,944 87,947 -2,498 -194,470 7,545 Soyoil 38,751 8,934 107,822 -2,259 -145,414 -3,554 CBOT wheat -52,168 31,967 66,784 -2,483 -19,033 -19,196 KCBT wheat 12,419 6,475 34,639 517 -37,621 -8,077 MGEX wheat 3,001 6,263 1,202 161 -7,423 -5,607 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -36,748 44,705 102,625 -1,805 -64,077 -32,880 Live cattle 107,592 -3,030 50,575 -252 -168,941 511 Feeder cattle 15,391 -894 837 -55 -5,016 2,349 Lean hogs 9,465 2,119 50,523 -482 -54,841 -537 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 63,548 7,340 -60,333 -2,523 1,691,668 -184,767 Soybeans 10,602 4,054 -22,802 -512 766,683 -108,423 Soymeal 31,052 1,655 16,491 -1,760 532,054 -37,293 Soyoil -4,761 -4,344 3,601 1,224 559,720 -58,873 CBOT wheat 8,408 -3,180 -3,990 -7,107 359,947 -91,297 KCBT wheat -5,496 1,255 -3,941 -169 172,529 -21,920 MGEX wheat 2,711 -164 510 -652 50,098 -10,148 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,623 -2,089 -7,421 -7,928 582,574 -123,365 Live cattle 28,340 914 -17,566 1,857 420,298 -525 Feeder cattle 555 -1,261 -11,766 -140 74,895 -395 Lean hogs -181 -387 -4,966 -712 277,850 1,821 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 66,761 700 220,094 -18,768 -280,123 16,769 Soybeans 99,063 15,650 83,365 19,460 -163,594 -32,055 Soymeal 58,781 -4,371 87,883 -1,389 -201,402 10,059 Soyoil 41,722 11,163 108,095 -1,393 -144,369 -4,743 CBOT wheat -54,929 35,510 66,061 -844 -14,769 -11,726 KCBT wheat 13,047 6,976 34,696 721 -37,437 -8,477 MGEX wheat 3,001 6,263 1,198 251 -7,121 -5,617 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -38,881 48,749 101,955 128 -59,327 -25,820 Live cattle 107,152 -4,249 49,360 -130 -141,726 1,826 Feeder cattle 14,634 -1,061 460 -121 -3,168 2,108 Lean hogs 10,443 2,624 51,805 -775 -32,531 -710 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 46,677 -6,035 -53,409 7,334 1,246,075 -44,273 Soybeans 2,786 -2,333 -21,620 -722 622,093 -40,376 Soymeal 40,492 -4,106 14,246 -193 491,641 -16,177 Soyoil -8,905 -6,473 3,457 1,446 486,884 -23,313 CBOT wheat 7,752 -16,323 -4,115 -6,617 299,609 -54,256 KCBT wheat -6,293 1,225 -4,013 -445 159,808 -15,291 MGEX wheat 2,443 -265 479 -632 47,882 -8,515 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 3,902 -15,363 -7,649 -7,694 507,299 -78,062 Live cattle -4,063 1,402 -10,723 1,151 337,366 -485 Feeder cattle -3,076 -876 -8,850 -50 57,196 -1,335 Lean hogs -27,023 -477 -2,694 -662 189,903 -2,412 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

