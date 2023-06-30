Speculators switch to net long corn position-CFTC

News & Insights

June 30, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    June 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators switched to a net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                 1,894      9,524    344,018     -1,507   -285,579     -5,495
 Soybeans            61,731     17,337    151,133     27,251   -190,060    -44,076
 Soyoil               4,035      4,118    114,411      2,235   -122,047     -7,576
 CBOT wheat         -62,979     23,227     87,777      5,382    -20,808    -21,503
 KCBT wheat          -4,817      3,587     44,948      5,430    -36,191     -8,847
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                52,845     -5,453    228,420      2,516   -284,481     -1,881
 Soybeans            99,480     22,529     83,090     18,748   -170,369    -44,818
 Soymeal             58,980     -4,944     87,947     -2,498   -194,470      7,545
 Soyoil              38,751      8,934    107,822     -2,259   -145,414     -3,554
 CBOT wheat         -52,168     31,967     66,784     -2,483    -19,033    -19,196
 KCBT wheat          12,419      6,475     34,639        517    -37,621     -8,077
 MGEX wheat           3,001      6,263      1,202        161     -7,423     -5,607
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -36,748     44,705    102,625     -1,805    -64,077    -32,880

 Live cattle        107,592     -3,030     50,575       -252   -168,941        511
 Feeder cattle       15,391       -894        837        -55     -5,016      2,349
 Lean hogs            9,465      2,119     50,523       -482    -54,841       -537

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                63,548      7,340    -60,333     -2,523  1,691,668   -184,767
 Soybeans            10,602      4,054    -22,802       -512    766,683   -108,423
 Soymeal             31,052      1,655     16,491     -1,760    532,054    -37,293
 Soyoil              -4,761     -4,344      3,601      1,224    559,720    -58,873
 CBOT wheat           8,408     -3,180     -3,990     -7,107    359,947    -91,297
 KCBT wheat          -5,496      1,255     -3,941       -169    172,529    -21,920
 MGEX wheat           2,711       -164        510       -652     50,098    -10,148
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,623     -2,089     -7,421     -7,928    582,574   -123,365

 Live cattle         28,340        914    -17,566      1,857    420,298       -525
 Feeder cattle          555     -1,261    -11,766       -140     74,895       -395
 Lean hogs             -181       -387     -4,966       -712    277,850      1,821
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                66,761        700    220,094    -18,768   -280,123     16,769
 Soybeans            99,063     15,650     83,365     19,460   -163,594    -32,055
 Soymeal             58,781     -4,371     87,883     -1,389   -201,402     10,059
 Soyoil              41,722     11,163    108,095     -1,393   -144,369     -4,743
 CBOT wheat         -54,929     35,510     66,061       -844    -14,769    -11,726
 KCBT wheat          13,047      6,976     34,696        721    -37,437     -8,477
 MGEX wheat           3,001      6,263      1,198        251     -7,121     -5,617
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -38,881     48,749    101,955        128    -59,327    -25,820

 Live cattle        107,152     -4,249     49,360       -130   -141,726      1,826
 Feeder cattle       14,634     -1,061        460       -121     -3,168      2,108
 Lean hogs           10,443      2,624     51,805       -775    -32,531       -710

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                46,677     -6,035    -53,409      7,334  1,246,075    -44,273
 Soybeans             2,786     -2,333    -21,620       -722    622,093    -40,376
 Soymeal             40,492     -4,106     14,246       -193    491,641    -16,177
 Soyoil              -8,905     -6,473      3,457      1,446    486,884    -23,313
 CBOT wheat           7,752    -16,323     -4,115     -6,617    299,609    -54,256
 KCBT wheat          -6,293      1,225     -4,013       -445    159,808    -15,291
 MGEX wheat           2,443       -265        479       -632     47,882     -8,515
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          3,902    -15,363     -7,649     -7,694    507,299    -78,062

 Live cattle         -4,063      1,402    -10,723      1,151    337,366       -485
 Feeder cattle       -3,076       -876     -8,850        -50     57,196     -1,335
 Lean hogs          -27,023       -477     -2,694       -662    189,903     -2,412
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

