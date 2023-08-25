News & Insights

Speculators' shorts on two-year Treasury futures hit multi-decade high - CFTC

August 25, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by Davide Barbuscia for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. two-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest since at least 1990, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Net shorts on the two-year futures, which reflect possible interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve, increased by 153,433 contracts to 1,270,825 in the week ending on Aug. 22.

On the other hand, speculators trimmed net short positions on U.S. five-year and 10-year Treasury futures by 147,713 contracts and 52,053 contracts, respectively.

The increase in two-year shorts came ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, where he said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation.

