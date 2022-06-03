US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 7,342 contracts to 285,845 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              283,203      7,186   -488,321        910     54,291     -2,635
ICE WTI crude              2,642        156    -77,068       -419     54,739     -5,819
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    285,845      7,342   -565,389        491    109,030     -8,454

RBOB                      59,596      3,333     33,427     -4,163    -79,581      1,710
Heating oil               17,809      2,616     61,001     -1,108    -78,874     -5,191

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              103,643     -7,028     47,186      1,568  2,546,253    128,781
ICE WTI crude             18,575      7,052      1,112       -969    695,929     32,543
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    122,218         24     48,298        599  3,242,182    161,324

RBOB                     -25,765     -1,980     12,322      1,099    309,800     -3,111
Heating oil              -17,683      3,457     17,747        225    253,653     -5,441
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              265,707      8,048   -426,876      3,743     53,115     -2,877
ICE WTI crude              5,642     -1,891    -62,652        348     46,300     -5,996
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    271,349      6,157   -489,528      4,091     99,415     -8,873
RBOB                      59,574      3,311     33,435     -4,448    -79,467      2,015
Heating oil               17,867      2,508     61,408     -1,610    -79,375     -5,144

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               67,269     -9,833     40,785        919  1,787,928     76,065
ICE WTI crude              9,413      8,490      1,297       -951    483,157     16,556
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     76,682     -1,343     42,082        -32  2,271,085     92,621
RBOB                     -25,884     -2,046     12,342      1,168    307,627     -2,851
Heating oil              -17,746      3,811     17,846        435    248,966     -2,721
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

