Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 7,342 contracts to 285,845 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 283,203 7,186 -488,321 910 54,291 -2,635 ICE WTI crude 2,642 156 -77,068 -419 54,739 -5,819 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 285,845 7,342 -565,389 491 109,030 -8,454 RBOB 59,596 3,333 33,427 -4,163 -79,581 1,710 Heating oil 17,809 2,616 61,001 -1,108 -78,874 -5,191 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 103,643 -7,028 47,186 1,568 2,546,253 128,781 ICE WTI crude 18,575 7,052 1,112 -969 695,929 32,543 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 122,218 24 48,298 599 3,242,182 161,324 RBOB -25,765 -1,980 12,322 1,099 309,800 -3,111 Heating oil -17,683 3,457 17,747 225 253,653 -5,441 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 265,707 8,048 -426,876 3,743 53,115 -2,877 ICE WTI crude 5,642 -1,891 -62,652 348 46,300 -5,996 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 271,349 6,157 -489,528 4,091 99,415 -8,873 RBOB 59,574 3,311 33,435 -4,448 -79,467 2,015 Heating oil 17,867 2,508 61,408 -1,610 -79,375 -5,144 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 67,269 -9,833 40,785 919 1,787,928 76,065 ICE WTI crude 9,413 8,490 1,297 -951 483,157 16,556 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 76,682 -1,343 42,082 -32 2,271,085 92,621 RBOB -25,884 -2,046 12,342 1,168 307,627 -2,851 Heating oil -17,746 3,811 17,846 435 248,966 -2,721 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

