Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 12,608 contracts to 259,090 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              252,329     12,005   -509,429     13,390     89,510    -19,030
ICE WTI crude              6,761        603    -85,360      3,730     67,546      4,272
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    259,090     12,608   -594,789     17,120    157,056    -14,758

RBOB                      57,408     -2,354     36,045      1,322    -84,271      1,357
Heating oil               12,773      1,271     54,983        -60    -70,319     -4,141

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              118,513     -5,469     49,076       -897  2,606,403      5,845
ICE WTI crude             13,231     -8,492     -2,177       -113    741,098      5,806
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    131,744    -13,961     46,899     -1,010  3,347,501     11,651

RBOB                     -18,219       -994      9,036        669    303,869      2,700
Heating oil              -19,606        983     22,171      1,947    233,697     -6,756
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              220,951     14,167   -432,628     12,667     74,307    -19,736
ICE WTI crude              8,762        -78    -66,859      6,394     61,729      4,285
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    229,713     14,089   -499,487     19,061    136,036    -15,451
RBOB                      57,428     -2,445     36,251      1,369    -84,464      1,336
Heating oil               13,026      1,271     55,495       -121    -70,850     -4,171

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               95,112     -5,801     42,258     -1,297  1,733,586     -6,714
ICE WTI crude             -1,954    -10,733     -1,678        132    497,349     -1,741
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     93,158    -16,534     40,580     -1,165  2,230,935     -8,455
RBOB                     -18,187       -899      8,972        639    302,854      3,310
Heating oil              -19,842        941     22,171      2,080    228,150     -6,276
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

