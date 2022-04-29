Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 12,608 contracts to 259,090 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 252,329 12,005 -509,429 13,390 89,510 -19,030 ICE WTI crude 6,761 603 -85,360 3,730 67,546 4,272 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 259,090 12,608 -594,789 17,120 157,056 -14,758 RBOB 57,408 -2,354 36,045 1,322 -84,271 1,357 Heating oil 12,773 1,271 54,983 -60 -70,319 -4,141 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 118,513 -5,469 49,076 -897 2,606,403 5,845 ICE WTI crude 13,231 -8,492 -2,177 -113 741,098 5,806 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 131,744 -13,961 46,899 -1,010 3,347,501 11,651 RBOB -18,219 -994 9,036 669 303,869 2,700 Heating oil -19,606 983 22,171 1,947 233,697 -6,756 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 220,951 14,167 -432,628 12,667 74,307 -19,736 ICE WTI crude 8,762 -78 -66,859 6,394 61,729 4,285 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 229,713 14,089 -499,487 19,061 136,036 -15,451 RBOB 57,428 -2,445 36,251 1,369 -84,464 1,336 Heating oil 13,026 1,271 55,495 -121 -70,850 -4,171 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 95,112 -5,801 42,258 -1,297 1,733,586 -6,714 ICE WTI crude -1,954 -10,733 -1,678 132 497,349 -1,741 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 93,158 -16,534 40,580 -1,165 2,230,935 -8,455 RBOB -18,187 -899 8,972 639 302,854 3,310 Heating oil -19,842 941 22,171 2,080 228,150 -6,276 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

