Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,764 contracts to 273,515 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 263,857 5,118 -558,737 5,783 108,812 -9,514 ICE WTI crude 9,658 -354 -96,579 6,679 68,865 -6,463 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 273,515 4,764 -655,316 12,462 177,677 -15,977 RBOB 58,337 3,219 36,057 -311 -90,386 -4,513 Heating oil 8,809 -2,614 59,364 -3,544 -63,983 7,788 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 140,002 -1,151 46,066 -237 2,714,277 -81,733 ICE WTI crude 16,170 3,907 1,886 -3,770 744,977 -14,683 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,172 2,756 47,952 -4,007 3,459,254 -96,416 RBOB -9,365 1,599 5,357 7 286,954 -3,302 Heating oil -21,584 -1,456 17,393 -174 236,268 -8,009 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 216,624 -7,027 -472,922 11,555 92,842 -9,033 ICE WTI crude 10,926 -465 -76,622 11,337 60,412 -5,774 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 227,550 -7,492 -549,544 22,892 153,254 -14,807 RBOB 58,373 3,255 36,271 -265 -89,954 -4,504 Heating oil 8,785 -2,708 59,940 -3,571 -64,059 8,060 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 123,345 5,181 40,111 -676 1,788,211 -62,583 ICE WTI crude 3,624 -1,611 1,660 -3,487 510,233 -25,385 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 126,969 3,570 41,771 -4,163 2,298,444 -87,968 RBOB -10,003 1,513 5,313 1 284,565 -3,501 Heating oil -21,884 -1,559 17,218 -222 228,666 -8,810 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

