US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,764 contracts to 273,515 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              263,857      5,118   -558,737      5,783    108,812     -9,514
ICE WTI crude              9,658       -354    -96,579      6,679     68,865     -6,463
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    273,515      4,764   -655,316     12,462    177,677    -15,977

RBOB                      58,337      3,219     36,057       -311    -90,386     -4,513
Heating oil                8,809     -2,614     59,364     -3,544    -63,983      7,788

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              140,002     -1,151     46,066       -237  2,714,277    -81,733
ICE WTI crude             16,170      3,907      1,886     -3,770    744,977    -14,683
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,172      2,756     47,952     -4,007  3,459,254    -96,416

RBOB                      -9,365      1,599      5,357          7    286,954     -3,302
Heating oil              -21,584     -1,456     17,393       -174    236,268     -8,009
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              216,624     -7,027   -472,922     11,555     92,842     -9,033
ICE WTI crude             10,926       -465    -76,622     11,337     60,412     -5,774
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    227,550     -7,492   -549,544     22,892    153,254    -14,807
RBOB                      58,373      3,255     36,271       -265    -89,954     -4,504
Heating oil                8,785     -2,708     59,940     -3,571    -64,059      8,060

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              123,345      5,181     40,111       -676  1,788,211    -62,583
ICE WTI crude              3,624     -1,611      1,660     -3,487    510,233    -25,385
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    126,969      3,570     41,771     -4,163  2,298,444    -87,968
RBOB                     -10,003      1,513      5,313          1    284,565     -3,501
Heating oil              -21,884     -1,559     17,218       -222    228,666     -8,810
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular