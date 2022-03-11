US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,531 contracts to 284,654 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              277,534     -3,256   -581,428    -10,400     96,484        761
ICE WTI crude              7,120      4,787   -105,396      1,196    103,587      6,429
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    284,654      1,531   -686,824     -9,204    200,071      7,190

RBOB                      61,551    -12,666     31,533       -703    -84,749     20,455
Heating oil               12,804    -10,889     64,598     -6,552    -77,693     21,379

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              156,424      8,158     50,985      4,737  2,942,382     54,552
ICE WTI crude             -9,273    -12,973      3,961        561    766,659     44,083
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    147,151     -4,815     54,946      5,298  3,709,041     98,635

RBOB                     -14,100     -2,708      5,765     -4,378    313,521    -50,553
Heating oil              -18,940     -3,332     19,232       -606    252,999    -38,134
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              234,837     -9,440   -494,304       -610     85,495      2,756
ICE WTI crude              8,098      4,571    -84,960      3,622     92,637      5,845
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    242,935     -4,869   -579,264      3,012    178,132      8,601
RBOB                      61,551    -12,666     31,771       -655    -84,381     20,510
Heating oil               12,714    -10,895     65,271     -6,366    -77,813     21,164

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              126,828      2,442     47,144      4,852  1,896,974   -131,502
ICE WTI crude            -18,988    -14,506      3,213        468    525,576        389
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    107,840    -12,064     50,357      5,320  2,422,550   -131,113
RBOB                     -14,651     -2,877      5,710     -4,312    311,223    -50,874
Heating oil              -19,465     -3,492     19,293       -411    245,668    -39,593
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

