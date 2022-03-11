Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,531 contracts to 284,654 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 277,534 -3,256 -581,428 -10,400 96,484 761 ICE WTI crude 7,120 4,787 -105,396 1,196 103,587 6,429 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 284,654 1,531 -686,824 -9,204 200,071 7,190 RBOB 61,551 -12,666 31,533 -703 -84,749 20,455 Heating oil 12,804 -10,889 64,598 -6,552 -77,693 21,379 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 156,424 8,158 50,985 4,737 2,942,382 54,552 ICE WTI crude -9,273 -12,973 3,961 561 766,659 44,083 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 147,151 -4,815 54,946 5,298 3,709,041 98,635 RBOB -14,100 -2,708 5,765 -4,378 313,521 -50,553 Heating oil -18,940 -3,332 19,232 -606 252,999 -38,134 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 234,837 -9,440 -494,304 -610 85,495 2,756 ICE WTI crude 8,098 4,571 -84,960 3,622 92,637 5,845 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 242,935 -4,869 -579,264 3,012 178,132 8,601 RBOB 61,551 -12,666 31,771 -655 -84,381 20,510 Heating oil 12,714 -10,895 65,271 -6,366 -77,813 21,164 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 126,828 2,442 47,144 4,852 1,896,974 -131,502 ICE WTI crude -18,988 -14,506 3,213 468 525,576 389 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 107,840 -12,064 50,357 5,320 2,422,550 -131,113 RBOB -14,651 -2,877 5,710 -4,312 311,223 -50,874 Heating oil -19,465 -3,492 19,293 -411 245,668 -39,593 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

