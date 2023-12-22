Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

News & Insights

December 22, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 37,689 contracts to 68,313 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              109,723     36,512   -383,340     -3,048    153,020     -1,031
ICE WTI crude            -41,410      1,177    -27,602     17,202     23,560     -9,418
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     68,313     37,689   -410,942     14,154    176,580    -10,449

RBOB                      68,848     10,015     14,327     -3,366    -95,869     -6,674
Heating oil               17,818     -1,155     47,474        363    -87,872        426

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              103,937    -17,343     16,660    -15,090  2,037,935   -121,323
ICE WTI crude             45,836    -10,695       -384      1,734    685,292    -60,253
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,773    -28,038     16,276    -13,356  2,723,227   -181,576

RBOB                       3,954     -4,259      8,740      4,284    348,893      6,424
Heating oil                6,511       -972     16,069      1,338    321,493     13,418
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               87,328     41,416   -330,175    -19,491    134,304     -1,054
ICE WTI crude            -42,815      1,354    -29,556     13,264     21,974    -12,016
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     44,513     42,770   -359,731     -6,227    156,278    -13,070
RBOB                      68,848     10,015     14,351     -3,246    -95,899     -6,712
Heating oil               17,408     -1,224     47,461        416    -87,582        750

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               95,415    -10,272     13,128    -10,599  1,579,670    -70,575
ICE WTI crude             50,500     -4,268       -103      1,666    558,534    -41,759
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,915    -14,540     13,025     -8,933  2,138,204   -112,334
RBOB                       3,954     -4,259      8,746      4,202    348,541      6,370
Heating oil                7,427     -1,061     15,286      1,119    314,171     11,231
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

