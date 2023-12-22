Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 37,689 contracts to 68,313 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 109,723 36,512 -383,340 -3,048 153,020 -1,031 ICE WTI crude -41,410 1,177 -27,602 17,202 23,560 -9,418 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 68,313 37,689 -410,942 14,154 176,580 -10,449 RBOB 68,848 10,015 14,327 -3,366 -95,869 -6,674 Heating oil 17,818 -1,155 47,474 363 -87,872 426 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 103,937 -17,343 16,660 -15,090 2,037,935 -121,323 ICE WTI crude 45,836 -10,695 -384 1,734 685,292 -60,253 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,773 -28,038 16,276 -13,356 2,723,227 -181,576 RBOB 3,954 -4,259 8,740 4,284 348,893 6,424 Heating oil 6,511 -972 16,069 1,338 321,493 13,418 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 87,328 41,416 -330,175 -19,491 134,304 -1,054 ICE WTI crude -42,815 1,354 -29,556 13,264 21,974 -12,016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 44,513 42,770 -359,731 -6,227 156,278 -13,070 RBOB 68,848 10,015 14,351 -3,246 -95,899 -6,712 Heating oil 17,408 -1,224 47,461 416 -87,582 750 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 95,415 -10,272 13,128 -10,599 1,579,670 -70,575 ICE WTI crude 50,500 -4,268 -103 1,666 558,534 -41,759 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,915 -14,540 13,025 -8,933 2,138,204 -112,334 RBOB 3,954 -4,259 8,746 4,202 348,541 6,370 Heating oil 7,427 -1,061 15,286 1,119 314,171 11,231 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

