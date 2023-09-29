Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,191 contracts to 285,636 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 314,519 20,123 -447,817 -7,371 30,197 -10,532 ICE WTI crude -28,883 -3,932 -23,427 3,928 -19,127 -12,313 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 285,636 16,191 -471,244 -3,443 11,070 -22,845 RBOB 51,421 -13,220 16,401 3,124 -69,335 5,320 Heating oil 38,061 1,901 27,154 211 -97,983 440 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 76,108 -577 26,993 -1,643 2,325,284 68,686 ICE WTI crude 67,784 10,605 3,654 1,711 773,753 -9,658 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,892 10,028 30,647 68 3,099,037 59,028 RBOB -10,177 5,075 11,690 -300 356,733 -30,196 Heating oil 4,459 -2,894 28,309 342 328,251 -10,760 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 301,660 20,040 -378,572 -8,154 3,168 -12,415 ICE WTI crude -30,483 -4,827 -15,965 2,321 -26,430 -12,064 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 271,177 15,213 -394,537 -5,833 -23,262 -24,479 RBOB 51,461 -13,615 16,324 3,110 -69,324 5,211 Heating oil 37,622 2,180 27,496 285 -97,090 15 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 48,395 1,589 25,349 -1,060 1,750,559 57,569 ICE WTI crude 68,607 12,704 4,271 1,866 606,220 -17,462 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 117,002 14,293 29,620 806 2,356,779 40,107 RBOB -10,185 5,549 11,724 -255 356,434 -29,433 Heating oil 4,505 -2,954 27,467 474 321,163 -9,093 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

