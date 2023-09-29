News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

September 29, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,191 contracts to 285,636 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              314,519     20,123   -447,817     -7,371     30,197    -10,532
ICE WTI crude            -28,883     -3,932    -23,427      3,928    -19,127    -12,313
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    285,636     16,191   -471,244     -3,443     11,070    -22,845

RBOB                      51,421    -13,220     16,401      3,124    -69,335      5,320
Heating oil               38,061      1,901     27,154        211    -97,983        440

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               76,108       -577     26,993     -1,643  2,325,284     68,686
ICE WTI crude             67,784     10,605      3,654      1,711    773,753     -9,658
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,892     10,028     30,647         68  3,099,037     59,028

RBOB                     -10,177      5,075     11,690       -300    356,733    -30,196
Heating oil                4,459     -2,894     28,309        342    328,251    -10,760
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              301,660     20,040   -378,572     -8,154      3,168    -12,415
ICE WTI crude            -30,483     -4,827    -15,965      2,321    -26,430    -12,064
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    271,177     15,213   -394,537     -5,833    -23,262    -24,479
RBOB                      51,461    -13,615     16,324      3,110    -69,324      5,211
Heating oil               37,622      2,180     27,496        285    -97,090         15

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               48,395      1,589     25,349     -1,060  1,750,559     57,569
ICE WTI crude             68,607     12,704      4,271      1,866    606,220    -17,462
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    117,002     14,293     29,620        806  2,356,779     40,107
RBOB                     -10,185      5,549     11,724       -255    356,434    -29,433
Heating oil                4,505     -2,954     27,467        474    321,163     -9,093
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

