Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,185 contracts to 252,219 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 279,312 30,322 -420,752 -33,349 36,889 -8,218 ICE WTI crude -27,093 -3,137 -32,570 -3,505 -393 11,357 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 252,219 27,185 -453,322 -36,854 36,496 3,139 RBOB 70,877 6,746 16,001 -1,573 -88,498 -4,301 Heating oil 34,670 -2,146 28,459 -2,122 -92,791 6,402 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 80,419 -789 24,132 12,034 2,414,038 139,542 ICE WTI crude 59,456 -2,071 601 -2,645 818,643 35,939 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 139,875 -2,860 24,733 9,389 3,232,681 175,481 RBOB -11,607 -2,301 13,228 1,428 370,982 -3,052 Heating oil 2,805 361 26,857 -2,494 342,228 15,827 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 264,030 31,112 -359,427 -27,883 10,714 -11,833 ICE WTI crude -26,545 -3,573 -19,269 -3,927 -10,094 7,827 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 237,485 27,539 -378,696 -31,810 620 -4,006 RBOB 71,274 6,833 15,935 -1,581 -88,365 -4,254 Heating oil 33,946 -2,083 28,698 -2,290 -91,497 6,617 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 62,841 -3,563 21,842 12,167 1,791,696 88,566 ICE WTI crude 54,821 2,268 1,087 -2,595 637,631 23,517 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 117,662 -1,295 22,929 9,572 2,429,327 112,083 RBOB -12,057 -2,443 13,213 1,445 369,940 -3,141 Heating oil 2,976 268 25,877 -2,512 334,395 14,904 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.