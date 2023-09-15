News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

September 15, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,185 contracts to 252,219 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              279,312     30,322   -420,752    -33,349     36,889     -8,218
ICE WTI crude            -27,093     -3,137    -32,570     -3,505       -393     11,357
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    252,219     27,185   -453,322    -36,854     36,496      3,139

RBOB                      70,877      6,746     16,001     -1,573    -88,498     -4,301
Heating oil               34,670     -2,146     28,459     -2,122    -92,791      6,402

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               80,419       -789     24,132     12,034  2,414,038    139,542
ICE WTI crude             59,456     -2,071        601     -2,645    818,643     35,939
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    139,875     -2,860     24,733      9,389  3,232,681    175,481

RBOB                     -11,607     -2,301     13,228      1,428    370,982     -3,052
Heating oil                2,805        361     26,857     -2,494    342,228     15,827
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              264,030     31,112   -359,427    -27,883     10,714    -11,833
ICE WTI crude            -26,545     -3,573    -19,269     -3,927    -10,094      7,827
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    237,485     27,539   -378,696    -31,810        620     -4,006
RBOB                      71,274      6,833     15,935     -1,581    -88,365     -4,254
Heating oil               33,946     -2,083     28,698     -2,290    -91,497      6,617

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               62,841     -3,563     21,842     12,167  1,791,696     88,566
ICE WTI crude             54,821      2,268      1,087     -2,595    637,631     23,517
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    117,662     -1,295     22,929      9,572  2,429,327    112,083
RBOB                     -12,057     -2,443     13,213      1,445    369,940     -3,141
Heating oil                2,976        268     25,877     -2,512    334,395     14,904
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.