News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

September 08, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 72,159 contracts to 225,035 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              248,990     61,341   -387,404    -38,797     45,107     -4,591
ICE WTI crude            -23,955     10,818    -29,065     -5,281    -11,750     -6,944
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    225,035     72,159   -416,469    -44,078     33,357    -11,535

RBOB                      64,131     -3,187     17,573        725    -84,197       -709
Heating oil               36,817       -737     30,582       -920    -99,193     -2,160

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               81,208     -7,565     12,097    -10,387  2,274,496    142,784
ICE WTI crude             61,526     -1,097      3,244      2,504    782,705     66,108
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    142,734     -8,662     15,341     -7,883  3,057,201    208,892

RBOB                      -9,306      2,310     11,800        861    374,033      1,388
Heating oil                2,444        334     29,351      3,482    326,401       -741
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              232,918     61,153   -331,544    -38,535     22,547     -9,514
ICE WTI crude            -22,972     11,163    -15,342     -4,176    -17,921     -8,019
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    209,946     72,316   -346,886    -42,711      4,626    -17,533
RBOB                      64,441     -3,159     17,516        675    -84,111       -718
Heating oil               36,029       -971     30,988       -820    -98,114     -1,644

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               66,404     -2,736      9,675    -10,368  1,703,130     44,609
ICE WTI crude             52,553     -1,420      3,682      2,452    614,114     38,014
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    118,957     -4,156     13,357     -7,916  2,317,244     82,623
RBOB                      -9,614      2,284     11,768        918    373,081      1,236
Heating oil                2,708        256     28,389      3,179    319,491     -1,868
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.