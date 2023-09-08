Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 72,159 contracts to 225,035 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 248,990 61,341 -387,404 -38,797 45,107 -4,591 ICE WTI crude -23,955 10,818 -29,065 -5,281 -11,750 -6,944 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 225,035 72,159 -416,469 -44,078 33,357 -11,535 RBOB 64,131 -3,187 17,573 725 -84,197 -709 Heating oil 36,817 -737 30,582 -920 -99,193 -2,160 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 81,208 -7,565 12,097 -10,387 2,274,496 142,784 ICE WTI crude 61,526 -1,097 3,244 2,504 782,705 66,108 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 142,734 -8,662 15,341 -7,883 3,057,201 208,892 RBOB -9,306 2,310 11,800 861 374,033 1,388 Heating oil 2,444 334 29,351 3,482 326,401 -741 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 232,918 61,153 -331,544 -38,535 22,547 -9,514 ICE WTI crude -22,972 11,163 -15,342 -4,176 -17,921 -8,019 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 209,946 72,316 -346,886 -42,711 4,626 -17,533 RBOB 64,441 -3,159 17,516 675 -84,111 -718 Heating oil 36,029 -971 30,988 -820 -98,114 -1,644 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 66,404 -2,736 9,675 -10,368 1,703,130 44,609 ICE WTI crude 52,553 -1,420 3,682 2,452 614,114 38,014 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 118,957 -4,156 13,357 -7,916 2,317,244 82,623 RBOB -9,614 2,284 11,768 918 373,081 1,236 Heating oil 2,708 256 28,389 3,179 319,491 -1,868 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

