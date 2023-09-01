Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,040 contracts to 152,876 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 187,649 25,773 -348,606 -9,623 49,699 4,891 ICE WTI crude -34,773 -6,733 -23,784 -3,225 -4,806 4,598 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,876 19,040 -372,390 -12,848 44,893 9,489 RBOB 67,319 -4,788 16,848 19 -83,488 8,440 Heating oil 37,554 -925 31,501 -3,229 -97,033 4,786 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 88,773 -18,338 22,486 -2,705 2,131,712 59,521 ICE WTI crude 62,623 6,181 741 -820 716,596 20,669 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 151,396 -12,157 23,227 -3,525 2,848,308 80,190 RBOB -11,616 -982 10,937 -2,688 372,645 -4,952 Heating oil 2,110 -1,039 25,868 407 327,143 -13,587 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 171,765 27,557 -293,009 -10,327 32,061 5,720 ICE WTI crude -34,135 -6,456 -11,166 -2,832 -9,902 4,444 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,630 21,101 -304,175 -13,159 22,159 10,164 RBOB 67,600 -4,675 16,841 -258 -83,393 8,535 Heating oil 37,000 -1,066 31,808 -2,906 -96,470 4,119 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 69,140 -21,023 20,043 -1,927 1,658,521 35,174 ICE WTI crude 53,973 5,624 1,230 -780 576,100 12,646 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 123,113 -15,399 21,273 -2,707 2,234,621 47,820 RBOB -11,898 -849 10,850 -2,753 371,845 -3,645 Heating oil 2,452 -668 25,210 521 321,359 -11,823 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

