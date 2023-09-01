News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

September 01, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,040 contracts to 152,876 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              187,649     25,773   -348,606     -9,623     49,699      4,891
ICE WTI crude            -34,773     -6,733    -23,784     -3,225     -4,806      4,598
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,876     19,040   -372,390    -12,848     44,893      9,489

RBOB                      67,319     -4,788     16,848         19    -83,488      8,440
Heating oil               37,554       -925     31,501     -3,229    -97,033      4,786

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               88,773    -18,338     22,486     -2,705  2,131,712     59,521
ICE WTI crude             62,623      6,181        741       -820    716,596     20,669
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    151,396    -12,157     23,227     -3,525  2,848,308     80,190

RBOB                     -11,616       -982     10,937     -2,688    372,645     -4,952
Heating oil                2,110     -1,039     25,868        407    327,143    -13,587
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              171,765     27,557   -293,009    -10,327     32,061      5,720
ICE WTI crude            -34,135     -6,456    -11,166     -2,832     -9,902      4,444
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,630     21,101   -304,175    -13,159     22,159     10,164
RBOB                      67,600     -4,675     16,841       -258    -83,393      8,535
Heating oil               37,000     -1,066     31,808     -2,906    -96,470      4,119

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               69,140    -21,023     20,043     -1,927  1,658,521     35,174
ICE WTI crude             53,973      5,624      1,230       -780    576,100     12,646
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    123,113    -15,399     21,273     -2,707  2,234,621     47,820
RBOB                     -11,898       -849     10,850     -2,753    371,845     -3,645
Heating oil                2,452       -668     25,210        521    321,359    -11,823
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

