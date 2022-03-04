US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,991 contracts to 283,123 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              280,790      8,430   -571,028    -25,827     95,723        764
ICE WTI crude              2,333        561   -106,591     -1,177     97,158       -328
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    283,123      8,991   -677,619    -27,004    192,881        436

RBOB                      74,217     -6,773     32,236      3,064   -105,204       -452
Heating oil               23,693      1,246     71,149     -2,339    -99,072      2,646

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              148,267     20,048     46,248     -3,414  2,887,830     73,331
ICE WTI crude              3,700      3,531      3,401     -2,587    722,576     39,725
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    151,967     23,579     49,649     -6,001  3,610,406    113,056

RBOB                     -11,392      5,226     10,143     -1,065    364,075    -28,477
Heating oil              -15,608       -906     19,837       -648    291,133    -54,673
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              244,277     11,040   -493,694    -27,723     82,739       -341
ICE WTI crude              3,527      1,190    -88,582      2,463     86,792     -1,307
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    247,804     12,230   -582,276    -25,260    169,531     -1,648
RBOB                      74,217     -6,847     32,426      2,765   -104,891       -521
Heating oil               23,609      1,129     71,637     -2,380    -98,977      2,281

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              124,386     18,582     42,292     -1,558  2,028,476    -29,656
ICE WTI crude             -4,482        969      2,745     -3,315    525,187     19,525
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    119,904     19,551     45,037     -4,873  2,553,663    -10,131
RBOB                     -11,774      5,703     10,022     -1,100    362,097    -27,310
Heating oil              -15,973       -917     19,704       -113    285,261    -48,941
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular