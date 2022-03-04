Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,991 contracts to 283,123 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 280,790 8,430 -571,028 -25,827 95,723 764 ICE WTI crude 2,333 561 -106,591 -1,177 97,158 -328 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 283,123 8,991 -677,619 -27,004 192,881 436 RBOB 74,217 -6,773 32,236 3,064 -105,204 -452 Heating oil 23,693 1,246 71,149 -2,339 -99,072 2,646 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 148,267 20,048 46,248 -3,414 2,887,830 73,331 ICE WTI crude 3,700 3,531 3,401 -2,587 722,576 39,725 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 151,967 23,579 49,649 -6,001 3,610,406 113,056 RBOB -11,392 5,226 10,143 -1,065 364,075 -28,477 Heating oil -15,608 -906 19,837 -648 291,133 -54,673 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 244,277 11,040 -493,694 -27,723 82,739 -341 ICE WTI crude 3,527 1,190 -88,582 2,463 86,792 -1,307 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 247,804 12,230 -582,276 -25,260 169,531 -1,648 RBOB 74,217 -6,847 32,426 2,765 -104,891 -521 Heating oil 23,609 1,129 71,637 -2,380 -98,977 2,281 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 124,386 18,582 42,292 -1,558 2,028,476 -29,656 ICE WTI crude -4,482 969 2,745 -3,315 525,187 19,525 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 119,904 19,551 45,037 -4,873 2,553,663 -10,131 RBOB -11,774 5,703 10,022 -1,100 362,097 -27,310 Heating oil -15,973 -917 19,704 -113 285,261 -48,941 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

