Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 2,854 contracts to 180,595 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 205,959 13,855 -333,380 -6,458 27,972 -10,034 ICE WTI crude -25,364 -11,001 -19,678 1,737 -24,236 8,155 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 180,595 2,854 -353,058 -4,721 3,736 -1,879 RBOB 77,663 6,153 16,021 -3,901 -89,407 187 Heating oil 28,432 3,639 40,034 -1,270 -90,591 -70 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 73,991 3,724 25,457 -1,086 2,254,803 38,600 ICE WTI crude 65,841 1,834 3,437 -725 661,907 29,675 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 139,832 5,558 28,894 -1,811 2,916,710 68,275 RBOB -15,012 -2,820 10,735 380 368,760 -654 Heating oil -4,609 -4,358 26,735 2,058 333,574 4,538 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 198,935 16,085 -279,717 -6,721 12,478 -9,542 ICE WTI crude -25,640 -11,805 -5,581 4,396 -32,925 3,774 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 173,295 4,280 -285,298 -2,325 -20,447 -5,768 RBOB 77,734 6,604 16,299 -4,025 -89,383 114 Heating oil 28,350 3,625 39,833 -1,453 -89,918 -164 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 42,924 578 25,380 -400 1,752,072 8,474 ICE WTI crude 60,726 4,380 3,420 -745 521,014 13,359 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 103,650 4,958 28,800 -1,145 2,273,086 21,833 RBOB -15,425 -3,046 10,775 353 366,551 -281 Heating oil -4,281 -4,054 26,016 2,046 328,403 3,793 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

