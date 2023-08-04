News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

August 04, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 2,854 contracts to 180,595 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              205,959     13,855   -333,380     -6,458     27,972    -10,034
ICE WTI crude            -25,364    -11,001    -19,678      1,737    -24,236      8,155
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    180,595      2,854   -353,058     -4,721      3,736     -1,879

RBOB                      77,663      6,153     16,021     -3,901    -89,407        187
Heating oil               28,432      3,639     40,034     -1,270    -90,591        -70

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               73,991      3,724     25,457     -1,086  2,254,803     38,600
ICE WTI crude             65,841      1,834      3,437       -725    661,907     29,675
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    139,832      5,558     28,894     -1,811  2,916,710     68,275

RBOB                     -15,012     -2,820     10,735        380    368,760       -654
Heating oil               -4,609     -4,358     26,735      2,058    333,574      4,538
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              198,935     16,085   -279,717     -6,721     12,478     -9,542
ICE WTI crude            -25,640    -11,805     -5,581      4,396    -32,925      3,774
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    173,295      4,280   -285,298     -2,325    -20,447     -5,768
RBOB                      77,734      6,604     16,299     -4,025    -89,383        114
Heating oil               28,350      3,625     39,833     -1,453    -89,918       -164

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               42,924        578     25,380       -400  1,752,072      8,474
ICE WTI crude             60,726      4,380      3,420       -745    521,014     13,359
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    103,650      4,958     28,800     -1,145  2,273,086     21,833
RBOB                     -15,425     -3,046     10,775        353    366,551       -281
Heating oil               -4,281     -4,054     26,016      2,046    328,403      3,793
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

