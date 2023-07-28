News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

July 28, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 24,928 contracts to 177,740 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              192,104     18,820   -326,921    -10,274     38,007     -9,501
ICE WTI crude            -14,364      6,108    -21,415     -3,930    -32,391     10,587
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    177,740     24,928   -348,336    -14,204      5,616      1,086

RBOB                      71,510      6,842     19,922     -4,351    -89,594      2,890
Heating oil               24,792      6,183     41,303         55    -90,521     -6,027

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               70,268      4,260     26,543     -3,304  2,216,203     27,842
ICE WTI crude             64,008    -14,300      4,162      1,534    632,232     -4,721
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    134,276    -10,040     30,705     -1,770  2,848,435     23,121

RBOB                     -12,192     -4,568     10,353       -813    369,414        931
Heating oil                 -251     -2,992     24,677      2,781    329,036     -6,355
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              182,850     20,929   -272,996     -8,567     22,020     -8,919
ICE WTI crude            -13,835      6,244     -9,977     -4,011    -36,699      9,161
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    169,015     27,173   -282,973    -12,578    -14,679        242
RBOB                      71,130      6,719     20,324     -4,173    -89,497      3,017
Heating oil               24,725      6,169     41,286        112    -89,754     -5,795

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               42,346     -1,832     25,780     -1,611  1,743,598    -24,591
ICE WTI crude             56,346    -12,711      4,165      1,317    507,655    -20,248
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     98,692    -14,543     29,945       -294  2,251,253    -44,839
RBOB                     -12,379     -4,754     10,422       -809    366,832        148
Heating oil                 -227     -3,063     23,970      2,577    324,610     -7,180
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

