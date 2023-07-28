Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 24,928 contracts to 177,740 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 192,104 18,820 -326,921 -10,274 38,007 -9,501 ICE WTI crude -14,364 6,108 -21,415 -3,930 -32,391 10,587 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 177,740 24,928 -348,336 -14,204 5,616 1,086 RBOB 71,510 6,842 19,922 -4,351 -89,594 2,890 Heating oil 24,792 6,183 41,303 55 -90,521 -6,027 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 70,268 4,260 26,543 -3,304 2,216,203 27,842 ICE WTI crude 64,008 -14,300 4,162 1,534 632,232 -4,721 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 134,276 -10,040 30,705 -1,770 2,848,435 23,121 RBOB -12,192 -4,568 10,353 -813 369,414 931 Heating oil -251 -2,992 24,677 2,781 329,036 -6,355 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 182,850 20,929 -272,996 -8,567 22,020 -8,919 ICE WTI crude -13,835 6,244 -9,977 -4,011 -36,699 9,161 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 169,015 27,173 -282,973 -12,578 -14,679 242 RBOB 71,130 6,719 20,324 -4,173 -89,497 3,017 Heating oil 24,725 6,169 41,286 112 -89,754 -5,795 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 42,346 -1,832 25,780 -1,611 1,743,598 -24,591 ICE WTI crude 56,346 -12,711 4,165 1,317 507,655 -20,248 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 98,692 -14,543 29,945 -294 2,251,253 -44,839 RBOB -12,379 -4,754 10,422 -809 366,832 148 Heating oil -227 -3,063 23,970 2,577 324,610 -7,180 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

