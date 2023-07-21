News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 46,701 contracts to 152,812 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              173,285     45,075   -316,647    -17,715     47,508    -18,917
ICE WTI crude            -20,473      1,626    -17,485      6,057    -42,978    -17,299
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,812     46,701   -334,132    -11,658      4,530    -36,216

RBOB                      64,667      7,214     24,274      1,841    -92,484     -7,853
Heating oil               18,609     -5,359     41,248       -580    -84,494      5,617

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               66,008    -13,155     29,847      4,712  2,188,361    -89,208
ICE WTI crude             78,307      8,101      2,627      1,515    636,953    -22,219
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    144,315     -5,054     32,474      6,227  2,825,314   -111,427

RBOB                      -7,625     -3,649     11,167      2,448    368,484     23,538
Heating oil                2,741     -1,406     21,896      1,729    335,391     12,122
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              161,921     39,618   -264,429    -15,482     30,939    -21,320
ICE WTI crude            -20,079      1,582     -5,966     -1,150    -45,860    -14,710
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    141,842     41,200   -270,395    -16,632    -14,921    -36,030
RBOB                      64,411      7,062     24,497      1,895    -92,514     -7,748
Heating oil               18,556     -5,360     41,174       -632    -83,959      5,575

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               44,178     -6,952     27,391      4,136  1,768,189    -28,159
ICE WTI crude             69,057     12,690      2,848      1,588    527,903     -3,204
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    113,235      5,738     30,239      5,724  2,296,092    -31,363
RBOB                      -7,625     -3,683     11,231      2,474    366,684     23,135
Heating oil                2,836     -1,248     21,393      1,665    331,790     11,789
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters
