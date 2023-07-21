Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 46,701 contracts to 152,812 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 173,285 45,075 -316,647 -17,715 47,508 -18,917 ICE WTI crude -20,473 1,626 -17,485 6,057 -42,978 -17,299 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,812 46,701 -334,132 -11,658 4,530 -36,216 RBOB 64,667 7,214 24,274 1,841 -92,484 -7,853 Heating oil 18,609 -5,359 41,248 -580 -84,494 5,617 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 66,008 -13,155 29,847 4,712 2,188,361 -89,208 ICE WTI crude 78,307 8,101 2,627 1,515 636,953 -22,219 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 144,315 -5,054 32,474 6,227 2,825,314 -111,427 RBOB -7,625 -3,649 11,167 2,448 368,484 23,538 Heating oil 2,741 -1,406 21,896 1,729 335,391 12,122 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 161,921 39,618 -264,429 -15,482 30,939 -21,320 ICE WTI crude -20,079 1,582 -5,966 -1,150 -45,860 -14,710 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 141,842 41,200 -270,395 -16,632 -14,921 -36,030 RBOB 64,411 7,062 24,497 1,895 -92,514 -7,748 Heating oil 18,556 -5,360 41,174 -632 -83,959 5,575 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 44,178 -6,952 27,391 4,136 1,768,189 -28,159 ICE WTI crude 69,057 12,690 2,848 1,588 527,903 -3,204 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 113,235 5,738 30,239 5,724 2,296,092 -31,363 RBOB -7,625 -3,683 11,231 2,474 366,684 23,135 Heating oil 2,836 -1,248 21,393 1,665 331,790 11,789 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

