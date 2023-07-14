Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 33,353 contracts to 106,113 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 128,211 32,847 -298,933 -9,913 66,425 -13,201 ICE WTI crude -22,098 506 -23,542 4,394 -25,679 -3,125 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 106,113 33,353 -322,475 -5,519 40,746 -16,326 RBOB 57,455 11,713 22,433 -978 -84,631 -6,947 Heating oil 23,968 4,983 41,828 1,192 -90,110 -7,299 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 79,162 -1,399 25,135 -8,335 2,277,569 27,754 ICE WTI crude 70,206 -2,963 1,113 1,187 659,172 27,024 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,368 -4,362 26,248 -7,148 2,936,741 54,778 RBOB -3,976 -4,036 8,719 249 344,946 23,727 Heating oil 4,148 -4,672 20,167 5,795 323,268 14,876 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 122,303 44,275 -248,947 -19,159 52,259 -7,381 ICE WTI crude -21,661 856 -4,816 2,327 -31,150 -5,926 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 100,642 45,131 -253,763 -16,832 21,109 -13,307 RBOB 57,349 11,609 22,602 -909 -84,766 -6,775 Heating oil 23,916 4,972 41,806 1,165 -89,534 -7,083 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 51,130 -12,271 23,255 -5,464 1,796,348 -19,695 ICE WTI crude 56,367 1,625 1,260 1,118 531,107 11,595 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 107,497 -10,646 24,515 -4,346 2,327,455 -8,100 RBOB -3,942 -4,216 8,757 291 343,549 23,677 Heating oil 4,084 -4,671 19,728 5,617 320,001 14,320 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.