Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

July 14, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 33,353 contracts to 106,113 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              128,211     32,847   -298,933     -9,913     66,425    -13,201
ICE WTI crude            -22,098        506    -23,542      4,394    -25,679     -3,125
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    106,113     33,353   -322,475     -5,519     40,746    -16,326

RBOB                      57,455     11,713     22,433       -978    -84,631     -6,947
Heating oil               23,968      4,983     41,828      1,192    -90,110     -7,299

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               79,162     -1,399     25,135     -8,335  2,277,569     27,754
ICE WTI crude             70,206     -2,963      1,113      1,187    659,172     27,024
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,368     -4,362     26,248     -7,148  2,936,741     54,778

RBOB                      -3,976     -4,036      8,719        249    344,946     23,727
Heating oil                4,148     -4,672     20,167      5,795    323,268     14,876
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              122,303     44,275   -248,947    -19,159     52,259     -7,381
ICE WTI crude            -21,661        856     -4,816      2,327    -31,150     -5,926
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    100,642     45,131   -253,763    -16,832     21,109    -13,307
RBOB                      57,349     11,609     22,602       -909    -84,766     -6,775
Heating oil               23,916      4,972     41,806      1,165    -89,534     -7,083

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               51,130    -12,271     23,255     -5,464  1,796,348    -19,695
ICE WTI crude             56,367      1,625      1,260      1,118    531,107     11,595
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    107,497    -10,646     24,515     -4,346  2,327,455     -8,100
RBOB                      -3,942     -4,216      8,757        291    343,549     23,677
Heating oil                4,084     -4,671     19,728      5,617    320,001     14,320
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

