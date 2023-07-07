News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

July 07, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,250 contracts to 72,759 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               95,363     23,820   -289,020     -6,497     79,624      1,266
ICE WTI crude            -22,604      3,430    -27,936      1,109    -22,554    -12,400
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     72,759     27,250   -316,956     -5,388     57,070    -11,134

RBOB                      45,742     -2,857     23,411      4,949    -77,683     -3,013
Heating oil               18,984      2,164     40,636        240    -82,812     -4,467

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               80,561    -18,014     33,470       -574  2,249,815    -52,527
ICE WTI crude             73,169      7,371        -75        489    632,149      8,912
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    153,730    -10,643     33,395        -85  2,881,964    -43,615

RBOB                          60      1,224      8,470       -305    321,219    -11,266
Heating oil                8,820      1,461     14,373        603    308,392      9,316
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               78,028     21,808   -229,788     -8,169     59,640      4,679
ICE WTI crude            -22,517      3,235     -7,143        917    -25,224    -12,503
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     55,511     25,043   -236,931     -7,252     34,416     -7,824
RBOB                      45,740     -2,857     23,511      4,816    -77,991     -2,877
Heating oil               18,944      2,133     40,641        241    -82,451     -4,423

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               63,401    -18,767     28,719        449  1,816,043    -49,702
ICE WTI crude             54,742      7,886        142        465    519,512      6,657
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    118,143    -10,881     28,861        914  2,335,555    -43,045
RBOB                         274      1,191      8,466       -273    319,872    -11,416
Heating oil                8,755      1,466     14,111        583    305,681      9,168
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

