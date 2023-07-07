Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,250 contracts to 72,759 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 95,363 23,820 -289,020 -6,497 79,624 1,266 ICE WTI crude -22,604 3,430 -27,936 1,109 -22,554 -12,400 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 72,759 27,250 -316,956 -5,388 57,070 -11,134 RBOB 45,742 -2,857 23,411 4,949 -77,683 -3,013 Heating oil 18,984 2,164 40,636 240 -82,812 -4,467 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 80,561 -18,014 33,470 -574 2,249,815 -52,527 ICE WTI crude 73,169 7,371 -75 489 632,149 8,912 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,730 -10,643 33,395 -85 2,881,964 -43,615 RBOB 60 1,224 8,470 -305 321,219 -11,266 Heating oil 8,820 1,461 14,373 603 308,392 9,316 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 78,028 21,808 -229,788 -8,169 59,640 4,679 ICE WTI crude -22,517 3,235 -7,143 917 -25,224 -12,503 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 55,511 25,043 -236,931 -7,252 34,416 -7,824 RBOB 45,740 -2,857 23,511 4,816 -77,991 -2,877 Heating oil 18,944 2,133 40,641 241 -82,451 -4,423 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 63,401 -18,767 28,719 449 1,816,043 -49,702 ICE WTI crude 54,742 7,886 142 465 519,512 6,657 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 118,143 -10,881 28,861 914 2,335,555 -43,045 RBOB 274 1,191 8,466 -273 319,872 -11,416 Heating oil 8,755 1,466 14,111 583 305,681 9,168 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

