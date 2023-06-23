News & Insights

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

June 23, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,790 contracts to 78,064 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              106,800      2,575   -292,344     -5,288     68,674      4,573
ICE WTI crude            -28,736      2,215    -22,371     10,997    -17,660    -16,438
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     78,064      4,790   -314,715      5,709     51,014    -11,865

RBOB                      55,285     -1,614     17,610     -2,238    -75,891      1,042
Heating oil               10,365     -3,877     39,596        -61    -68,838      2,291

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               89,036      4,911     27,835     -6,771  2,268,860   -106,267
ICE WTI crude             70,220      5,168     -1,454     -1,943    602,993    -38,918
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    159,256     10,079     26,381     -8,714  2,871,853   -145,185

RBOB                      -3,309      1,452      6,305      1,356    338,754     -1,655
Heating oil                6,178       -927     12,700      2,574    313,609    -18,444
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               91,742     20,698   -235,456    -14,911     45,538      9,265
ICE WTI crude            -27,835      3,641     -5,878      8,487    -19,615    -16,920
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     63,907     24,339   -241,334     -6,424     25,923     -7,655
RBOB                      55,140     -1,627     17,858     -2,267    -76,190      1,083
Heating oil               10,365     -3,877     40,052        -51    -68,548      2,371

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               74,735     -9,295     23,441     -5,757  1,846,816    -39,966
ICE WTI crude             54,575      6,962     -1,247     -2,170    495,063    -30,471
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    129,310     -2,333     22,194     -7,927  2,341,879    -70,437
RBOB                      -3,046      1,471      6,238      1,340    337,447     -1,675
Heating oil                5,735     -1,006     12,396      2,563    310,297    -18,595
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

