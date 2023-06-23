Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,790 contracts to 78,064 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 106,800 2,575 -292,344 -5,288 68,674 4,573 ICE WTI crude -28,736 2,215 -22,371 10,997 -17,660 -16,438 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 78,064 4,790 -314,715 5,709 51,014 -11,865 RBOB 55,285 -1,614 17,610 -2,238 -75,891 1,042 Heating oil 10,365 -3,877 39,596 -61 -68,838 2,291 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 89,036 4,911 27,835 -6,771 2,268,860 -106,267 ICE WTI crude 70,220 5,168 -1,454 -1,943 602,993 -38,918 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 159,256 10,079 26,381 -8,714 2,871,853 -145,185 RBOB -3,309 1,452 6,305 1,356 338,754 -1,655 Heating oil 6,178 -927 12,700 2,574 313,609 -18,444 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 91,742 20,698 -235,456 -14,911 45,538 9,265 ICE WTI crude -27,835 3,641 -5,878 8,487 -19,615 -16,920 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 63,907 24,339 -241,334 -6,424 25,923 -7,655 RBOB 55,140 -1,627 17,858 -2,267 -76,190 1,083 Heating oil 10,365 -3,877 40,052 -51 -68,548 2,371 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 74,735 -9,295 23,441 -5,757 1,846,816 -39,966 ICE WTI crude 54,575 6,962 -1,247 -2,170 495,063 -30,471 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 129,310 -2,333 22,194 -7,927 2,341,879 -70,437 RBOB -3,046 1,471 6,238 1,340 337,447 -1,675 Heating oil 5,735 -1,006 12,396 2,563 310,297 -18,595 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

