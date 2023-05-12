Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 11,261 contracts to 154,482 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 171,925 14,878 -312,540 8,050 22,286 6,776 ICE WTI crude -17,443 -3,617 -33,755 717 -6,386 4,034 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 154,482 11,261 -346,295 8,767 15,900 10,810 RBOB 39,333 -8,588 22,095 3,613 -64,689 8,190 Heating oil -263 2,491 44,257 33 -56,333 -4,088 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 89,134 -12,509 29,195 -17,197 2,445,117 11,827 ICE WTI crude 55,945 760 1,639 -1,896 599,363 8,561 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,079 -11,749 30,834 -19,093 3,044,480 20,388 RBOB 248 357 3,014 -3,571 314,543 19,588 Heating oil 3,097 -3,387 9,244 4,950 298,924 8,683 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 147,256 15,425 -241,704 -763 2,248 14,212 ICE WTI crude -18,381 -3,330 -7,685 -290 -7,493 3,507 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 128,875 12,095 -249,389 -1,053 -5,245 17,719 RBOB 39,216 -8,645 22,190 3,671 -64,997 8,193 Heating oil 79 2,447 44,704 180 -56,298 -3,957 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 69,372 -13,642 22,828 -15,232 1,885,886 -22,413 ICE WTI crude 31,950 2,114 1,609 -2,001 464,582 726 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 101,322 -11,528 24,437 -17,233 2,350,468 -21,687 RBOB 586 306 3,005 -3,525 313,117 19,613 Heating oil 2,572 -3,565 8,943 4,895 294,110 8,638 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

