Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

May 12, 2023

Written by Reuters 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 11,261 contracts to 154,482 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              171,925     14,878   -312,540      8,050     22,286      6,776
ICE WTI crude            -17,443     -3,617    -33,755        717     -6,386      4,034
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    154,482     11,261   -346,295      8,767     15,900     10,810

RBOB                      39,333     -8,588     22,095      3,613    -64,689      8,190
Heating oil                 -263      2,491     44,257         33    -56,333     -4,088

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               89,134    -12,509     29,195    -17,197  2,445,117     11,827
ICE WTI crude             55,945        760      1,639     -1,896    599,363      8,561
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,079    -11,749     30,834    -19,093  3,044,480     20,388

RBOB                         248        357      3,014     -3,571    314,543     19,588
Heating oil                3,097     -3,387      9,244      4,950    298,924      8,683
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              147,256     15,425   -241,704       -763      2,248     14,212
ICE WTI crude            -18,381     -3,330     -7,685       -290     -7,493      3,507
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    128,875     12,095   -249,389     -1,053     -5,245     17,719
RBOB                      39,216     -8,645     22,190      3,671    -64,997      8,193
Heating oil                   79      2,447     44,704        180    -56,298     -3,957

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               69,372    -13,642     22,828    -15,232  1,885,886    -22,413
ICE WTI crude             31,950      2,114      1,609     -2,001    464,582        726
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    101,322    -11,528     24,437    -17,233  2,350,468    -21,687
RBOB                         586        306      3,005     -3,525    313,117     19,613
Heating oil                2,572     -3,565      8,943      4,895    294,110      8,638
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

