Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

April 07, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 60,399 contracts to 165,458 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              176,414     63,139   -314,546    -28,019     37,059    -23,014
ICE WTI crude            -10,956     -2,740    -41,258      1,542     -8,523      7,498
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    165,458     60,399   -355,804    -26,477     28,536    -15,516

RBOB                      49,899       -254     20,577      1,297    -76,099     -3,186
Heating oil               13,049     -2,750     48,923       -552    -72,111      4,821

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               84,474    -13,021     16,598        915  2,416,591    123,666
ICE WTI crude             61,157     -8,332       -419      2,032    614,082     44,355
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,631    -21,353     16,179      2,947  3,030,673    168,021

RBOB                      -3,206      1,290      8,829        853    310,661      2,503
Heating oil               -7,996     -1,637     18,134        118    275,366       -899
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              166,263     68,336   -261,342    -29,935     21,372    -18,419
ICE WTI crude            -10,041     -1,345    -30,720     -1,720     -9,238      6,723
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,222     66,991   -292,062    -31,655     12,134    -11,696
RBOB                      49,719       -309     20,955      1,297    -76,571     -3,207
Heating oil               13,132     -2,734     49,715       -539    -72,322      4,908

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               59,864    -23,278     13,843      3,296  1,858,446     72,639
ICE WTI crude             50,183     -6,017       -184      2,359    464,769     17,422
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    110,047    -29,295     13,659      5,655  2,323,215     90,061
RBOB                      -2,919      1,353      8,816        866    308,852      2,225
Heating oil               -8,276     -1,673     17,751         38    270,347     -1,195
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters
