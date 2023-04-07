Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 60,399 contracts to 165,458 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 176,414 63,139 -314,546 -28,019 37,059 -23,014 ICE WTI crude -10,956 -2,740 -41,258 1,542 -8,523 7,498 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 165,458 60,399 -355,804 -26,477 28,536 -15,516 RBOB 49,899 -254 20,577 1,297 -76,099 -3,186 Heating oil 13,049 -2,750 48,923 -552 -72,111 4,821 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 84,474 -13,021 16,598 915 2,416,591 123,666 ICE WTI crude 61,157 -8,332 -419 2,032 614,082 44,355 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,631 -21,353 16,179 2,947 3,030,673 168,021 RBOB -3,206 1,290 8,829 853 310,661 2,503 Heating oil -7,996 -1,637 18,134 118 275,366 -899 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 166,263 68,336 -261,342 -29,935 21,372 -18,419 ICE WTI crude -10,041 -1,345 -30,720 -1,720 -9,238 6,723 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,222 66,991 -292,062 -31,655 12,134 -11,696 RBOB 49,719 -309 20,955 1,297 -76,571 -3,207 Heating oil 13,132 -2,734 49,715 -539 -72,322 4,908 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 59,864 -23,278 13,843 3,296 1,858,446 72,639 ICE WTI crude 50,183 -6,017 -184 2,359 464,769 17,422 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 110,047 -29,295 13,659 5,655 2,323,215 90,061 RBOB -2,919 1,353 8,816 866 308,852 2,225 Heating oil -8,276 -1,673 17,751 38 270,347 -1,195 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

