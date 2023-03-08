US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

March 08, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Wednesday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,717 contracts to 170,472 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              191,251     16,635   -297,835     10,668      9,773    -10,178
ICE WTI crude            -20,779      1,082    -42,555       -374    -14,389    -20,021
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    170,472     17,717   -340,390     10,294     -4,616    -30,199

RBOB                      59,346      1,382     27,392      1,645    -97,904        716
Heating oil               16,944      3,471     47,373        848    -78,822     -1,169

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               72,721    -15,560     24,090     -1,566  2,302,712     39,432
ICE WTI crude             77,289     16,633        434      2,680    565,967     27,686
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    150,010      1,073     24,524      1,114  2,868,679     67,118

RBOB                       3,120     -3,035      8,047       -707    344,332     15,898
Heating oil                  178     -1,508     14,328     -1,641    285,245     17,636
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              163,779     17,773   -239,511      8,787     -7,859    -11,609
ICE WTI crude            -19,438      1,434    -31,681        277    -17,342    -20,981
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    144,341     19,207   -271,192      9,064    -25,201    -32,590
RBOB                      59,339      1,381     27,602      1,844    -98,285        484
Heating oil               16,935      3,471     47,748        861    -79,222     -1,118

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               63,762    -14,383     19,829       -568  1,821,601     29,646
ICE WTI crude             68,172     16,585        289      2,685    455,777     23,839
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    131,934      2,202     20,118      2,117  2,277,378     53,485
RBOB                       3,315     -2,983      8,029       -726    343,042     15,621
Heating oil                  405     -1,587     14,134     -1,627    280,645     17,195
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

