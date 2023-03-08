Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Wednesday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,717 contracts to 170,472 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 191,251 16,635 -297,835 10,668 9,773 -10,178 ICE WTI crude -20,779 1,082 -42,555 -374 -14,389 -20,021 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 170,472 17,717 -340,390 10,294 -4,616 -30,199 RBOB 59,346 1,382 27,392 1,645 -97,904 716 Heating oil 16,944 3,471 47,373 848 -78,822 -1,169 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 72,721 -15,560 24,090 -1,566 2,302,712 39,432 ICE WTI crude 77,289 16,633 434 2,680 565,967 27,686 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 150,010 1,073 24,524 1,114 2,868,679 67,118 RBOB 3,120 -3,035 8,047 -707 344,332 15,898 Heating oil 178 -1,508 14,328 -1,641 285,245 17,636 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 163,779 17,773 -239,511 8,787 -7,859 -11,609 ICE WTI crude -19,438 1,434 -31,681 277 -17,342 -20,981 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 144,341 19,207 -271,192 9,064 -25,201 -32,590 RBOB 59,339 1,381 27,602 1,844 -98,285 484 Heating oil 16,935 3,471 47,748 861 -79,222 -1,118 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 63,762 -14,383 19,829 -568 1,821,601 29,646 ICE WTI crude 68,172 16,585 289 2,685 455,777 23,839 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 131,934 2,202 20,118 2,117 2,277,378 53,485 RBOB 3,315 -2,983 8,029 -726 343,042 15,621 Heating oil 405 -1,587 14,134 -1,627 280,645 17,195 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

