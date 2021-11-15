US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs -CFTC

Contributor
NY Energy Desk: +1 646 223-6050 Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group raised its futures and options position in New York and London by 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period.

Speculators in four New York Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange markets trimmed their net long position on natural gas in the week ended Nov. 9 to 123,550 from 135,541.

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY

NYMEX Crude 0#3CFTC0676510#1CFTC067651

NYMEX Crude financial 0#3CFTC06765I

ICE WTI crude 0#3CFTC0674110#1CFTC067411

RBOB 0#3CFTC1116590#1CFTC111659

Heating oil 0#3CFTC0226510#1CFTC022651

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE

or the CFTC website at

http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm

(Reporting by NY Energy Desk: +1 646 223-6050)

(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular