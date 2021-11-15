Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs -CFTC

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group raised its futures and options position in New York and London by 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period.

Speculators in four New York Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange markets trimmed their net long position on natural gas in the week ended Nov. 9 to 123,550 from 135,541.

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY

NYMEX Crude 0#3CFTC0676510#1CFTC067651

NYMEX Crude financial 0#3CFTC06765I

ICE WTI crude 0#3CFTC0674110#1CFTC067411

RBOB 0#3CFTC1116590#1CFTC111659

Heating oil 0#3CFTC0226510#1CFTC022651

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE

or the CFTC website at

http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm

