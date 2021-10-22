Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 23,444 contracts to 363,893 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 346,836 20,231 -573,077 -12,729 17,619 -3,924 ICE WTI crude 17,057 3,213 -104,247 1,074 73,556 -11,768 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 363,893 23,444 -677,324 -11,655 91,175 -15,692 RBOB 68,354 7,888 33,366 -5,233 -90,655 5,038 Heating oil 43,135 -6,579 72,147 487 -124,469 14,599 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 159,516 -1,049 49,106 -2,530 3,031,710 -76,178 ICE WTI crude 12,293 7,644 1,342 -163 729,136 -16,514 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 171,809 6,595 50,448 -2,693 3,760,846 -92,692 RBOB -20,503 -6,456 9,437 -1,238 338,657 2,679 Heating oil -15,230 -5,846 24,418 -2,661 428,699 -13,404 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 301,474 7,326 -478,643 -11,870 5,462 -7,627 ICE WTI crude 17,288 3,047 -98,474 1,048 73,375 -11,579 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 318,762 10,373 -577,117 -10,822 78,837 -19,206 RBOB 68,199 7,817 32,088 -5,235 -90,109 4,967 Heating oil 42,905 -6,599 73,546 676 -123,796 14,718 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 128,120 17,492 43,587 -5,321 2,205,089 -26,138 ICE WTI crude 5,880 7,536 1,931 -52 524,171 -15,797 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 134,000 25,028 45,518 -5,373 2,729,260 -41,935 RBOB -19,557 -6,368 9,379 -1,181 333,963 2,469 Heating oil -16,464 -6,097 23,809 -2,698 415,556 -14,352 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

