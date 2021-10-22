US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 23,444 contracts to 363,893 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              346,836     20,231   -573,077    -12,729     17,619     -3,924
ICE WTI crude             17,057      3,213   -104,247      1,074     73,556    -11,768
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    363,893     23,444   -677,324    -11,655     91,175    -15,692

RBOB                      68,354      7,888     33,366     -5,233    -90,655      5,038
Heating oil               43,135     -6,579     72,147        487   -124,469     14,599

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              159,516     -1,049     49,106     -2,530  3,031,710    -76,178
ICE WTI crude             12,293      7,644      1,342       -163    729,136    -16,514
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    171,809      6,595     50,448     -2,693  3,760,846    -92,692

RBOB                     -20,503     -6,456      9,437     -1,238    338,657      2,679
Heating oil              -15,230     -5,846     24,418     -2,661    428,699    -13,404
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              301,474      7,326   -478,643    -11,870      5,462     -7,627
ICE WTI crude             17,288      3,047    -98,474      1,048     73,375    -11,579
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    318,762     10,373   -577,117    -10,822     78,837    -19,206
RBOB                      68,199      7,817     32,088     -5,235    -90,109      4,967
Heating oil               42,905     -6,599     73,546        676   -123,796     14,718

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              128,120     17,492     43,587     -5,321  2,205,089    -26,138
ICE WTI crude              5,880      7,536      1,931        -52    524,171    -15,797
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    134,000     25,028     45,518     -5,373  2,729,260    -41,935
RBOB                     -19,557     -6,368      9,379     -1,181    333,963      2,469
Heating oil              -16,464     -6,097     23,809     -2,698    415,556    -14,352
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

    Reuters

