Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,871 contracts to 340,449 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 326,605 10,448 -560,348 -1,812 21,542 -5,820 ICE WTI crude 13,844 4,423 -105,320 -6,879 85,324 -8,290 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 340,449 14,871 -665,668 -8,691 106,866 -14,110 RBOB 60,465 -495 38,599 -1,427 -95,693 2,330 Heating oil 49,714 1,817 71,660 1,067 -139,068 14 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 160,565 -6,789 51,636 3,975 3,107,889 39,754 ICE WTI crude 4,650 9,622 1,505 1,124 745,650 -3,923 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 165,215 2,833 53,141 5,099 3,853,539 35,831 RBOB -14,047 -3,214 10,677 2,807 335,978 17,631 Heating oil -9,384 -107 27,078 -2,792 442,103 -9,542 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 294,148 16,042 -466,773 -4,144 13,089 -6,281 ICE WTI crude 14,241 4,639 -99,522 -7,917 84,954 -7,720 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 308,389 20,681 -566,295 -12,061 98,043 -14,001 RBOB 60,382 -499 37,323 -1,403 -95,076 2,490 Heating oil 49,504 1,816 72,870 923 -138,514 318 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 110,628 -9,573 48,908 3,956 2,231,227 433 ICE WTI crude -1,656 9,965 1,983 1,033 539,968 -17,003 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 108,972 392 50,891 4,989 2,771,195 -16,570 RBOB -13,189 -3,360 10,560 2,772 331,494 17,268 Heating oil -10,367 -227 26,507 -2,830 429,908 -10,378 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

