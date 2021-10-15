US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,871 contracts to 340,449 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              326,605     10,448   -560,348     -1,812     21,542     -5,820
ICE WTI crude             13,844      4,423   -105,320     -6,879     85,324     -8,290
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    340,449     14,871   -665,668     -8,691    106,866    -14,110

RBOB                      60,465       -495     38,599     -1,427    -95,693      2,330
Heating oil               49,714      1,817     71,660      1,067   -139,068         14

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              160,565     -6,789     51,636      3,975  3,107,889     39,754
ICE WTI crude              4,650      9,622      1,505      1,124    745,650     -3,923
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    165,215      2,833     53,141      5,099  3,853,539     35,831

RBOB                     -14,047     -3,214     10,677      2,807    335,978     17,631
Heating oil               -9,384       -107     27,078     -2,792    442,103     -9,542
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              294,148     16,042   -466,773     -4,144     13,089     -6,281
ICE WTI crude             14,241      4,639    -99,522     -7,917     84,954     -7,720
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    308,389     20,681   -566,295    -12,061     98,043    -14,001
RBOB                      60,382       -499     37,323     -1,403    -95,076      2,490
Heating oil               49,504      1,816     72,870        923   -138,514        318

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              110,628     -9,573     48,908      3,956  2,231,227        433
ICE WTI crude             -1,656      9,965      1,983      1,033    539,968    -17,003
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    108,972        392     50,891      4,989  2,771,195    -16,570
RBOB                     -13,189     -3,360     10,560      2,772    331,494     17,268
Heating oil              -10,367       -227     26,507     -2,830    429,908    -10,378
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

