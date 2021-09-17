Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,312 contracts to 306,922 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 296,062 24,870 -518,800 -16,188 45,464 4,594 ICE WTI crude 10,860 2,442 -100,360 2,166 75,009 -16,620 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 306,922 27,312 -619,160 -14,022 120,473 -12,026 RBOB 50,136 2,768 45,219 -1,154 -96,597 -1,996 Heating oil 38,912 -6,735 72,000 -867 -125,241 6,692 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 134,320 -13,120 42,954 -156 2,788,170 71,572 ICE WTI crude 15,049 10,137 -558 1,874 659,868 -415 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,369 -2,983 42,396 1,718 3,448,038 71,157 RBOB -9,121 -617 10,362 1,000 351,358 16,631 Heating oil -8,727 -487 23,056 1,397 439,437 19,623 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 258,231 22,774 -435,324 -10,246 38,136 4,309 ICE WTI crude 10,622 2,303 -95,096 3,061 73,929 -16,453 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 268,853 25,077 -530,420 -7,185 112,065 -12,144 RBOB 50,081 2,756 44,179 -1,216 -96,322 -1,893 Heating oil 38,780 -6,780 72,283 -352 -124,852 6,703 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 96,833 -16,868 42,124 31 2,145,165 37,459 ICE WTI crude 10,370 8,860 175 2,229 521,702 -11,842 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 107,203 -8,008 42,299 2,260 2,666,867 25,617 RBOB -8,109 -642 10,171 995 346,669 16,406 Heating oil -8,789 -888 22,578 1,317 433,667 18,473 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.