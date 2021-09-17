US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,312 contracts to 306,922 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              296,062     24,870   -518,800    -16,188     45,464      4,594
ICE WTI crude             10,860      2,442   -100,360      2,166     75,009    -16,620
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    306,922     27,312   -619,160    -14,022    120,473    -12,026

RBOB                      50,136      2,768     45,219     -1,154    -96,597     -1,996
Heating oil               38,912     -6,735     72,000       -867   -125,241      6,692

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              134,320    -13,120     42,954       -156  2,788,170     71,572
ICE WTI crude             15,049     10,137       -558      1,874    659,868       -415
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,369     -2,983     42,396      1,718  3,448,038     71,157

RBOB                      -9,121       -617     10,362      1,000    351,358     16,631
Heating oil               -8,727       -487     23,056      1,397    439,437     19,623
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              258,231     22,774   -435,324    -10,246     38,136      4,309
ICE WTI crude             10,622      2,303    -95,096      3,061     73,929    -16,453
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    268,853     25,077   -530,420     -7,185    112,065    -12,144
RBOB                      50,081      2,756     44,179     -1,216    -96,322     -1,893
Heating oil               38,780     -6,780     72,283       -352   -124,852      6,703

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               96,833    -16,868     42,124         31  2,145,165     37,459
ICE WTI crude             10,370      8,860        175      2,229    521,702    -11,842
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    107,203     -8,008     42,299      2,260  2,666,867     25,617
RBOB                      -8,109       -642     10,171        995    346,669     16,406
Heating oil               -8,789       -888     22,578      1,317    433,667     18,473
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular