Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 9,494 contracts to 433,970 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              424,509     14,418   -556,080     -9,522    -70,149     -7,844
ICE WTI crude              9,461     -4,924   -114,349     -1,533     65,756      3,779
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    433,970      9,494   -670,429    -11,055     -4,393     -4,065

RBOB                      50,777     -8,161     44,062      1,024   -103,105      6,962
Heating oil               26,469       -884     77,363     -1,559   -122,509      1,685

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              151,819      7,062     49,900     -4,113  3,213,523     18,495
ICE WTI crude             39,000      4,467        133     -1,789    712,248     28,964
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    190,819     11,529     50,033     -5,902  3,925,771     47,459

RBOB                      -1,734      2,829     10,001     -2,655    450,964     15,249
Heating oil               -3,289      2,836     21,966     -2,080    446,451      1,986
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              382,611     11,202   -468,778     -3,326   -103,122     -7,621
ICE WTI crude              8,646     -4,818   -115,254     -1,814     65,672      4,009
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    391,257      6,384   -584,032     -5,140    -37,450     -3,612
RBOB                      49,293     -8,159     44,397      1,135   -102,701      6,660
Heating oil               26,424       -856     76,729     -1,658   -121,532      1,542

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              141,345      2,255     47,944     -2,510  2,474,859    -36,674
ICE WTI crude             40,896      4,363         40     -1,740    552,821     17,219
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    182,241      6,618     47,984     -4,250  3,027,680    -19,455
RBOB                        -650      3,050      9,661     -2,686    443,369     15,689
Heating oil               -3,029      3,164     21,408     -2,192    441,854      1,920
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

