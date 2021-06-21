Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 9,494 contracts to 433,970 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 424,509 14,418 -556,080 -9,522 -70,149 -7,844 ICE WTI crude 9,461 -4,924 -114,349 -1,533 65,756 3,779 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 433,970 9,494 -670,429 -11,055 -4,393 -4,065 RBOB 50,777 -8,161 44,062 1,024 -103,105 6,962 Heating oil 26,469 -884 77,363 -1,559 -122,509 1,685 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 151,819 7,062 49,900 -4,113 3,213,523 18,495 ICE WTI crude 39,000 4,467 133 -1,789 712,248 28,964 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 190,819 11,529 50,033 -5,902 3,925,771 47,459 RBOB -1,734 2,829 10,001 -2,655 450,964 15,249 Heating oil -3,289 2,836 21,966 -2,080 446,451 1,986 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 382,611 11,202 -468,778 -3,326 -103,122 -7,621 ICE WTI crude 8,646 -4,818 -115,254 -1,814 65,672 4,009 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 391,257 6,384 -584,032 -5,140 -37,450 -3,612 RBOB 49,293 -8,159 44,397 1,135 -102,701 6,660 Heating oil 26,424 -856 76,729 -1,658 -121,532 1,542 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 141,345 2,255 47,944 -2,510 2,474,859 -36,674 ICE WTI crude 40,896 4,363 40 -1,740 552,821 17,219 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 182,241 6,618 47,984 -4,250 3,027,680 -19,455 RBOB -650 3,050 9,661 -2,686 443,369 15,689 Heating oil -3,029 3,164 21,408 -2,192 441,854 1,920 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

