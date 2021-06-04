Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 21,101 contracts to 396,527 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 382,239 16,384 -529,515 -9,393 -66,037 -10,208 ICE WTI crude 14,288 4,717 -113,222 495 66,308 -2,203 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 396,527 21,101 -642,737 -8,898 271 -12,411 RBOB 61,215 -779 43,566 3,639 -109,565 -6,581 Heating oil 28,627 -2,258 77,620 2,668 -124,015 -759 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 155,629 -3,933 57,685 7,149 3,133,433 115,342 ICE WTI crude 29,240 -3,384 3,387 374 664,973 23,196 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 184,869 -7,317 61,072 7,523 3,798,406 138,538 RBOB -5,113 3,286 9,896 434 416,656 24,103 Heating oil -6,000 113 23,769 236 438,374 5,491 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 346,046 19,772 -450,600 -9,204 -95,992 -12,848 ICE WTI crude 13,733 4,806 -113,904 -3,145 65,856 -2,701 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 359,779 24,578 -564,504 -12,349 -30,136 -15,549 RBOB 59,809 -953 43,899 3,737 -109,102 -6,437 Heating oil 28,575 -2,310 77,080 2,644 -123,174 -604 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 145,251 -3,965 55,295 6,245 2,507,073 81,028 ICE WTI crude 31,340 648 2,975 392 528,809 15,002 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 176,591 -3,317 58,270 6,637 3,035,882 96,030 RBOB -4,134 3,260 9,528 393 409,479 23,585 Heating oil -5,871 184 23,390 86 434,151 5,210 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.