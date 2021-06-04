US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 21,101 contracts to 396,527 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              382,239     16,384   -529,515     -9,393    -66,037    -10,208
ICE WTI crude             14,288      4,717   -113,222        495     66,308     -2,203
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    396,527     21,101   -642,737     -8,898        271    -12,411

RBOB                      61,215       -779     43,566      3,639   -109,565     -6,581
Heating oil               28,627     -2,258     77,620      2,668   -124,015       -759

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              155,629     -3,933     57,685      7,149  3,133,433    115,342
ICE WTI crude             29,240     -3,384      3,387        374    664,973     23,196
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    184,869     -7,317     61,072      7,523  3,798,406    138,538

RBOB                      -5,113      3,286      9,896        434    416,656     24,103
Heating oil               -6,000        113     23,769        236    438,374      5,491
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              346,046     19,772   -450,600     -9,204    -95,992    -12,848
ICE WTI crude             13,733      4,806   -113,904     -3,145     65,856     -2,701
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    359,779     24,578   -564,504    -12,349    -30,136    -15,549
RBOB                      59,809       -953     43,899      3,737   -109,102     -6,437
Heating oil               28,575     -2,310     77,080      2,644   -123,174       -604

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              145,251     -3,965     55,295      6,245  2,507,073     81,028
ICE WTI crude             31,340        648      2,975        392    528,809     15,002
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    176,591     -3,317     58,270      6,637  3,035,882     96,030
RBOB                      -4,134      3,260      9,528        393    409,479     23,585
Heating oil               -5,871        184     23,390         86    434,151      5,210
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

    Reuters

