Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 9,910 contracts to 375,426 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              365,855     18,026   -520,122      7,606    -55,830     -3,883
ICE WTI crude              9,571     -8,116   -113,718      6,307     68,511    -11,026
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    375,426      9,910   -633,840     13,913     12,681    -14,909

RBOB                      61,994     -5,929     39,927      4,004   -102,984      2,961
Heating oil               30,885      6,431     74,952       -279   -123,255     -1,272

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              159,563    -13,401     50,535     -8,347  3,018,091     -3,323
ICE WTI crude             32,624     10,022      3,012      2,815    641,777    -16,072
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    192,187     -3,379     53,547     -5,532  3,659,868    -19,395

RBOB                      -8,400      1,706      9,462     -2,741    392,554    -24,220
Heating oil               -6,115     -3,535     23,533     -1,346    432,883       -344
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              326,274     11,440   -441,396     11,737    -83,144     -3,748
ICE WTI crude              8,927     -8,522   -110,759      6,611     68,557    -10,464
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    335,201      2,918   -552,155     18,348    -14,587    -14,212
RBOB                      60,762     -5,984     40,162      3,955   -102,665      2,761
Heating oil               30,885      6,431     74,436        290   -122,570     -1,254

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              149,216    -11,897     49,050     -7,532  2,426,045    -32,759
ICE WTI crude             30,692      9,847      2,583      2,528    513,807    -18,863
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    179,908     -2,050     51,633     -5,004  2,939,852    -51,622
RBOB                      -7,394      1,959      9,135     -2,691    385,894    -23,123
Heating oil               -6,055     -4,027     23,304     -1,440    428,941      2,639
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

    Most Popular