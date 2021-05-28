Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 9,910 contracts to 375,426 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 365,855 18,026 -520,122 7,606 -55,830 -3,883 ICE WTI crude 9,571 -8,116 -113,718 6,307 68,511 -11,026 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 375,426 9,910 -633,840 13,913 12,681 -14,909 RBOB 61,994 -5,929 39,927 4,004 -102,984 2,961 Heating oil 30,885 6,431 74,952 -279 -123,255 -1,272 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 159,563 -13,401 50,535 -8,347 3,018,091 -3,323 ICE WTI crude 32,624 10,022 3,012 2,815 641,777 -16,072 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 192,187 -3,379 53,547 -5,532 3,659,868 -19,395 RBOB -8,400 1,706 9,462 -2,741 392,554 -24,220 Heating oil -6,115 -3,535 23,533 -1,346 432,883 -344 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 326,274 11,440 -441,396 11,737 -83,144 -3,748 ICE WTI crude 8,927 -8,522 -110,759 6,611 68,557 -10,464 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 335,201 2,918 -552,155 18,348 -14,587 -14,212 RBOB 60,762 -5,984 40,162 3,955 -102,665 2,761 Heating oil 30,885 6,431 74,436 290 -122,570 -1,254 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 149,216 -11,897 49,050 -7,532 2,426,045 -32,759 ICE WTI crude 30,692 9,847 2,583 2,528 513,807 -18,863 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 179,908 -2,050 51,633 -5,004 2,939,852 -51,622 RBOB -7,394 1,959 9,135 -2,691 385,894 -23,123 Heating oil -6,055 -4,027 23,304 -1,440 428,941 2,639 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

