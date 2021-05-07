Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,874 contracts to 401,268 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 384,436 12,158 -522,052 -7,099 -80,692 -8,827 ICE WTI crude 16,832 1,716 -134,836 -692 73,139 -791 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 401,268 13,874 -656,888 -7,791 -7,553 -9,618 RBOB 69,330 5,900 34,720 534 -105,171 -9,522 Heating oil 19,515 1,108 77,665 2,367 -106,459 -2,792 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 161,264 -429 57,043 4,196 3,126,812 122,778 ICE WTI crude 41,970 -1,998 2,895 1,764 704,356 20,877 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 203,234 -2,427 59,938 5,960 3,831,168 143,655 RBOB -8,994 2,587 10,115 501 378,621 -3,801 Heating oil -16,339 -3,177 25,618 2,495 402,252 4,737 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 355,316 10,379 -445,531 -3,964 -110,939 -10,365 ICE WTI crude 15,478 1,764 -126,468 -644 73,168 -740 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 370,794 12,143 -571,999 -4,608 -37,771 -11,105 RBOB 68,133 5,757 35,063 634 -104,861 -9,218 Heating oil 19,515 1,108 76,786 2,342 -105,844 -2,742 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 144,697 -77 56,457 4,027 2,419,641 66,171 ICE WTI crude 35,749 -1,851 2,073 1,471 533,505 6,570 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 180,446 -1,928 58,530 5,498 2,953,146 72,741 RBOB -8,138 2,333 9,803 494 371,492 -4,869 Heating oil -15,804 -3,225 25,347 2,517 395,932 4,238 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.