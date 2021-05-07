US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,874 contracts to 401,268 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              384,436     12,158   -522,052     -7,099    -80,692     -8,827
ICE WTI crude             16,832      1,716   -134,836       -692     73,139       -791
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    401,268     13,874   -656,888     -7,791     -7,553     -9,618

RBOB                      69,330      5,900     34,720        534   -105,171     -9,522
Heating oil               19,515      1,108     77,665      2,367   -106,459     -2,792

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              161,264       -429     57,043      4,196  3,126,812    122,778
ICE WTI crude             41,970     -1,998      2,895      1,764    704,356     20,877
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    203,234     -2,427     59,938      5,960  3,831,168    143,655

RBOB                      -8,994      2,587     10,115        501    378,621     -3,801
Heating oil              -16,339     -3,177     25,618      2,495    402,252      4,737
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              355,316     10,379   -445,531     -3,964   -110,939    -10,365
ICE WTI crude             15,478      1,764   -126,468       -644     73,168       -740
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    370,794     12,143   -571,999     -4,608    -37,771    -11,105
RBOB                      68,133      5,757     35,063        634   -104,861     -9,218
Heating oil               19,515      1,108     76,786      2,342   -105,844     -2,742

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,697        -77     56,457      4,027  2,419,641     66,171
ICE WTI crude             35,749     -1,851      2,073      1,471    533,505      6,570
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    180,446     -1,928     58,530      5,498  2,953,146     72,741
RBOB                      -8,138      2,333      9,803        494    371,492     -4,869
Heating oil              -15,804     -3,225     25,347      2,517    395,932      4,238
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

