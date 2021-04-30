Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,225 contracts to 387,394 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 372,278 7,813 -514,954 19,017 -71,865 -12,780 ICE WTI crude 15,116 7,412 -134,144 -4,143 73,930 -7,850 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 387,394 15,225 -649,098 14,874 2,065 -20,630 RBOB 63,430 2,456 34,186 2,057 -95,648 -4,220 Heating oil 18,407 1,448 75,298 1,574 -103,667 1,419 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 161,693 -17,060 52,847 3,010 3,004,034 28,402 ICE WTI crude 43,968 5,390 1,131 -808 683,480 14,119 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 205,661 -11,670 53,978 2,202 3,687,514 42,521 RBOB -11,581 1,243 9,614 -1,536 382,421 -12,553 Heating oil -13,161 -6,352 23,124 1,912 397,515 -8,417 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 344,937 7,196 -441,567 21,661 -100,574 -14,928 ICE WTI crude 13,714 7,330 -125,824 -4,062 73,908 -8,189 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 358,651 14,526 -567,391 17,599 -26,666 -23,117 RBOB 62,376 2,373 34,429 2,020 -95,643 -4,379 Heating oil 18,407 1,448 74,444 1,834 -103,102 1,420 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 144,774 -17,468 52,430 3,539 2,353,470 6,677 ICE WTI crude 37,600 5,755 602 -834 526,935 10,950 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 182,374 -11,713 53,032 2,705 2,880,405 17,627 RBOB -10,471 1,511 9,309 -1,525 376,361 -12,355 Heating oil -12,579 -6,777 22,830 2,075 391,694 -7,927 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.