Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,225 contracts to 387,394 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              372,278      7,813   -514,954     19,017    -71,865    -12,780
ICE WTI crude             15,116      7,412   -134,144     -4,143     73,930     -7,850
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    387,394     15,225   -649,098     14,874      2,065    -20,630

RBOB                      63,430      2,456     34,186      2,057    -95,648     -4,220
Heating oil               18,407      1,448     75,298      1,574   -103,667      1,419

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              161,693    -17,060     52,847      3,010  3,004,034     28,402
ICE WTI crude             43,968      5,390      1,131       -808    683,480     14,119
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    205,661    -11,670     53,978      2,202  3,687,514     42,521

RBOB                     -11,581      1,243      9,614     -1,536    382,421    -12,553
Heating oil              -13,161     -6,352     23,124      1,912    397,515     -8,417
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              344,937      7,196   -441,567     21,661   -100,574    -14,928
ICE WTI crude             13,714      7,330   -125,824     -4,062     73,908     -8,189
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    358,651     14,526   -567,391     17,599    -26,666    -23,117
RBOB                      62,376      2,373     34,429      2,020    -95,643     -4,379
Heating oil               18,407      1,448     74,444      1,834   -103,102      1,420

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,774    -17,468     52,430      3,539  2,353,470      6,677
ICE WTI crude             37,600      5,755        602       -834    526,935     10,950
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    182,374    -11,713     53,032      2,705  2,880,405     17,627
RBOB                     -10,471      1,511      9,309     -1,525    376,361    -12,355
Heating oil              -12,579     -6,777     22,830      2,075    391,694     -7,927
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

