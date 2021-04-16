Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,511 contracts to 376,948 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 368,921 8,274 -528,430 12,300 -57,837 9,250 ICE WTI crude 8,027 -6,763 -136,616 -1,446 86,021 -1,756 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 376,948 1,511 -665,046 10,854 28,184 7,494 RBOB 55,957 -7,227 33,511 -2,567 -86,224 10,541 Heating oil 16,894 252 75,607 -2,763 -105,317 -442 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 164,865 -29,848 52,481 25 2,942,320 -37,295 ICE WTI crude 42,335 10,677 233 -712 661,909 -26,385 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 207,200 -19,171 52,714 -687 3,604,229 -63,680 RBOB -13,967 110 10,724 -857 381,845 9,596 Heating oil -5,130 3,115 17,946 -162 413,337 213 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 343,591 9,198 -458,865 11,402 -85,823 7,384 ICE WTI crude 6,740 -6,897 -127,005 -1,761 85,970 -1,942 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 350,331 2,301 -585,870 9,641 147 5,442 RBOB 55,329 -7,558 33,452 -2,543 -85,865 10,705 Heating oil 16,894 252 74,553 -2,787 -104,780 -433 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 149,087 -28,245 52,010 261 2,301,831 -38,526 ICE WTI crude 34,513 11,285 -218 -685 510,740 -26,990 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 183,600 -16,960 51,792 -424 2,812,571 -65,516 RBOB -13,295 272 10,379 -876 376,428 8,810 Heating oil -4,192 3,158 17,525 -190 407,342 58 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

