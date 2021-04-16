US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISMAIL ZITOUNY

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,511 contracts to 376,948 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              368,921      8,274   -528,430     12,300    -57,837      9,250
ICE WTI crude              8,027     -6,763   -136,616     -1,446     86,021     -1,756
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    376,948      1,511   -665,046     10,854     28,184      7,494

RBOB                      55,957     -7,227     33,511     -2,567    -86,224     10,541
Heating oil               16,894        252     75,607     -2,763   -105,317       -442

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              164,865    -29,848     52,481         25  2,942,320    -37,295
ICE WTI crude             42,335     10,677        233       -712    661,909    -26,385
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    207,200    -19,171     52,714       -687  3,604,229    -63,680

RBOB                     -13,967        110     10,724       -857    381,845      9,596
Heating oil               -5,130      3,115     17,946       -162    413,337        213
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              343,591      9,198   -458,865     11,402    -85,823      7,384
ICE WTI crude              6,740     -6,897   -127,005     -1,761     85,970     -1,942
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    350,331      2,301   -585,870      9,641        147      5,442
RBOB                      55,329     -7,558     33,452     -2,543    -85,865     10,705
Heating oil               16,894        252     74,553     -2,787   -104,780       -433

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              149,087    -28,245     52,010        261  2,301,831    -38,526
ICE WTI crude             34,513     11,285       -218       -685    510,740    -26,990
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    183,600    -16,960     51,792       -424  2,812,571    -65,516
RBOB                     -13,295        272     10,379       -876    376,428      8,810
Heating oil               -4,192      3,158     17,525       -190    407,342         58
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

