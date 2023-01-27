Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,664 contracts to 169,899 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 188,474 6,423 -323,520 -18,566 12,246 -2,594 ICE WTI crude -18,575 -2,759 -40,717 3,443 382 6,786 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 169,899 3,664 -364,237 -15,123 12,628 4,192 RBOB 67,091 10,553 25,234 -2,805 -97,768 -5,571 Heating oil 26,126 8,499 42,205 -4,184 -90,918 -4,006 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 94,852 7,841 27,947 6,897 2,104,914 58,049 ICE WTI crude 57,425 -8,022 1,484 552 481,652 6,241 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,277 -181 29,431 7,449 2,586,566 64,290 RBOB -3,514 -3,590 8,958 1,413 318,554 28,101 Heating oil -1,066 -1,549 23,652 1,239 283,070 8,594 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 163,010 4,195 -269,796 -15,369 -3,450 -2,278 ICE WTI crude -19,247 -2,465 -30,030 1,701 -3,040 6,838 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,763 1,730 -299,826 -13,668 -6,490 4,560 RBOB 67,091 10,553 25,291 -2,787 -97,944 -5,590 Heating oil 26,268 8,499 42,355 -4,145 -90,895 -3,783 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 86,789 6,386 23,447 7,066 1,660,450 46,984 ICE WTI crude 51,005 -6,898 1,312 824 387,454 1,405 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,794 -512 24,759 7,890 2,047,904 48,389 RBOB -3,460 -3,587 9,022 1,411 317,047 27,882 Heating oil -908 -1,645 23,180 1,074 278,159 8,248 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

