Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

January 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,664 contracts to 169,899 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              188,474      6,423   -323,520    -18,566     12,246     -2,594
ICE WTI crude            -18,575     -2,759    -40,717      3,443        382      6,786
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    169,899      3,664   -364,237    -15,123     12,628      4,192

RBOB                      67,091     10,553     25,234     -2,805    -97,768     -5,571
Heating oil               26,126      8,499     42,205     -4,184    -90,918     -4,006

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               94,852      7,841     27,947      6,897  2,104,914     58,049
ICE WTI crude             57,425     -8,022      1,484        552    481,652      6,241
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,277       -181     29,431      7,449  2,586,566     64,290

RBOB                      -3,514     -3,590      8,958      1,413    318,554     28,101
Heating oil               -1,066     -1,549     23,652      1,239    283,070      8,594
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              163,010      4,195   -269,796    -15,369     -3,450     -2,278
ICE WTI crude            -19,247     -2,465    -30,030      1,701     -3,040      6,838
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,763      1,730   -299,826    -13,668     -6,490      4,560
RBOB                      67,091     10,553     25,291     -2,787    -97,944     -5,590
Heating oil               26,268      8,499     42,355     -4,145    -90,895     -3,783

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               86,789      6,386     23,447      7,066  1,660,450     46,984
ICE WTI crude             51,005     -6,898      1,312        824    387,454      1,405
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,794       -512     24,759      7,890  2,047,904     48,389
RBOB                      -3,460     -3,587      9,022      1,411    317,047     27,882
Heating oil                 -908     -1,645     23,180      1,074    278,159      8,248
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

