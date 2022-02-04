US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,616 contracts to 304,013 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              303,872      6,430   -549,376      6,717     60,781      1,301
ICE WTI crude                141        186   -101,048     -2,513     89,428        773
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    304,013      6,616   -650,424      4,204    150,209      2,074

RBOB                      80,579      5,295     26,574     -4,661   -103,752     -4,479
Heating oil               34,234      2,348     72,236      1,842   -118,369     -3,920

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              134,727    -12,351     49,997     -2,097  2,856,819     40,510
ICE WTI crude              7,018         97      4,461      1,456    668,533     18,065
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    141,745    -12,254     54,458       -641  3,525,352     58,575

RBOB                     -14,712        325     11,312      3,520    369,914      2,521
Heating oil              -16,156     -4,616     28,056      4,345    358,841    -14,856
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              269,135      5,281   -464,614      8,785     49,956     -2,797
ICE WTI crude              2,110        438    -84,441     -2,544     80,917        507
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    271,245      5,719   -549,055      6,241    130,873     -2,290
RBOB                      80,700      5,257     26,720     -4,485   -103,304     -4,904
Heating oil               34,188      2,349     74,564      2,382   -117,701     -4,560

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               99,769     -9,792     45,754     -1,477  2,093,735     -2,259
ICE WTI crude             -3,372        193      4,786      1,406    483,555      4,803
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     96,397     -9,599     50,540        -71  2,577,290      2,544
RBOB                     -15,348        490     11,232      3,642    367,470      3,258
Heating oil              -18,505     -4,666     27,454      4,495    347,383    -13,586
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

