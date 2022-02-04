Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,616 contracts to 304,013 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 303,872 6,430 -549,376 6,717 60,781 1,301 ICE WTI crude 141 186 -101,048 -2,513 89,428 773 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 304,013 6,616 -650,424 4,204 150,209 2,074 RBOB 80,579 5,295 26,574 -4,661 -103,752 -4,479 Heating oil 34,234 2,348 72,236 1,842 -118,369 -3,920 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 134,727 -12,351 49,997 -2,097 2,856,819 40,510 ICE WTI crude 7,018 97 4,461 1,456 668,533 18,065 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 141,745 -12,254 54,458 -641 3,525,352 58,575 RBOB -14,712 325 11,312 3,520 369,914 2,521 Heating oil -16,156 -4,616 28,056 4,345 358,841 -14,856 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 269,135 5,281 -464,614 8,785 49,956 -2,797 ICE WTI crude 2,110 438 -84,441 -2,544 80,917 507 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 271,245 5,719 -549,055 6,241 130,873 -2,290 RBOB 80,700 5,257 26,720 -4,485 -103,304 -4,904 Heating oil 34,188 2,349 74,564 2,382 -117,701 -4,560 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 99,769 -9,792 45,754 -1,477 2,093,735 -2,259 ICE WTI crude -3,372 193 4,786 1,406 483,555 4,803 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 96,397 -9,599 50,540 -71 2,577,290 2,544 RBOB -15,348 490 11,232 3,642 367,470 3,258 Heating oil -18,505 -4,666 27,454 4,495 347,383 -13,586 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

