Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,019 contracts to 187,659 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 195,409 6,825 -298,222 2,681 -1,312 -13,069 ICE WTI crude -7,750 -806 -42,712 880 -20,468 4,900 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 187,659 6,019 -340,934 3,561 -21,780 -8,169 RBOB 50,899 704 30,872 -1 -85,641 189 Heating oil 20,147 626 52,167 -361 -91,218 -2,896 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 79,706 3,714 24,419 -151 1,865,771 42,208 ICE WTI crude 73,327 -4,415 -2,398 -559 460,855 6,943 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,033 -701 22,021 -710 2,326,626 49,151 RBOB -35 -2,652 3,905 1,760 248,293 -12,533 Heating oil 8 581 18,897 2,050 261,303 -13,833 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 169,002 6,330 -251,067 2,796 -15,487 -12,792 ICE WTI crude -7,102 -650 -29,917 558 -24,671 4,088 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 161,900 5,680 -280,984 3,354 -40,158 -8,704 RBOB 50,899 643 30,910 109 -85,734 144 Heating oil 20,126 -158 52,300 630 -91,306 -2,547 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 78,616 3,097 18,936 569 1,413,545 17,923 ICE WTI crude 64,120 -3,373 -2,430 -623 366,822 1,063 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 142,736 -276 16,506 -54 1,780,367 18,986 RBOB -24 -2,673 3,949 1,777 247,396 -12,468 Heating oil 281 234 18,599 1,841 257,404 -11,330 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

