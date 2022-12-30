US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 30, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,019 contracts to 187,659 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              195,409      6,825   -298,222      2,681     -1,312    -13,069
ICE WTI crude             -7,750       -806    -42,712        880    -20,468      4,900
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    187,659      6,019   -340,934      3,561    -21,780     -8,169

RBOB                      50,899        704     30,872         -1    -85,641        189
Heating oil               20,147        626     52,167       -361    -91,218     -2,896

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               79,706      3,714     24,419       -151  1,865,771     42,208
ICE WTI crude             73,327     -4,415     -2,398       -559    460,855      6,943
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    153,033       -701     22,021       -710  2,326,626     49,151

RBOB                         -35     -2,652      3,905      1,760    248,293    -12,533
Heating oil                    8        581     18,897      2,050    261,303    -13,833
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              169,002      6,330   -251,067      2,796    -15,487    -12,792
ICE WTI crude             -7,102       -650    -29,917        558    -24,671      4,088
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    161,900      5,680   -280,984      3,354    -40,158     -8,704
RBOB                      50,899        643     30,910        109    -85,734        144
Heating oil               20,126       -158     52,300        630    -91,306     -2,547

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               78,616      3,097     18,936        569  1,413,545     17,923
ICE WTI crude             64,120     -3,373     -2,430       -623    366,822      1,063
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    142,736       -276     16,506        -54  1,780,367     18,986
RBOB                         -24     -2,673      3,949      1,777    247,396    -12,468
Heating oil                  281        234     18,599      1,841    257,404    -11,330
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.