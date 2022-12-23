US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 23, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,416 contracts to 181,640 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              188,583     12,931   -300,903      3,363     11,758     -4,481
ICE WTI crude             -6,943      5,485    -43,592      1,790    -25,368     -8,439
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    181,640     18,416   -344,495      5,153    -13,610    -12,920

RBOB                      50,195      2,743     30,873     -1,169    -85,830     -2,022
Heating oil               19,521      5,452     52,528        277    -88,322     -4,554

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               75,992    -10,560     24,569     -1,252  1,823,563   -100,649
ICE WTI crude             77,742      2,245     -1,839     -1,081    453,912    -24,673
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    153,734     -8,315     22,730     -2,333  2,277,475   -125,322

RBOB                       2,617     -1,774      2,145      2,221    260,826     -2,881
Heating oil                 -575     -2,290     16,847      1,114    275,136     -1,611
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              162,672     18,189   -253,863        447     -2,695     -9,258
ICE WTI crude             -6,452      5,555    -30,475      1,195    -28,759     -7,265
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,220     23,744   -284,338      1,642    -31,454    -16,523
RBOB                      50,256      2,744     30,801     -1,142    -85,878     -2,037
Heating oil               20,284      5,337     51,670        285    -88,759     -4,603

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               75,519     -9,557     18,367        179  1,395,622    -54,860
ICE WTI crude             67,493      1,701     -1,807     -1,186    365,759    -18,327
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,012     -7,856     16,560     -1,007  1,761,381    -73,187
RBOB                       2,649     -1,803      2,172      2,238    259,864     -2,907
Heating oil                   47     -2,314     16,758      1,295    268,734     -2,017
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

