Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,416 contracts to 181,640 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 188,583 12,931 -300,903 3,363 11,758 -4,481 ICE WTI crude -6,943 5,485 -43,592 1,790 -25,368 -8,439 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 181,640 18,416 -344,495 5,153 -13,610 -12,920 RBOB 50,195 2,743 30,873 -1,169 -85,830 -2,022 Heating oil 19,521 5,452 52,528 277 -88,322 -4,554 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 75,992 -10,560 24,569 -1,252 1,823,563 -100,649 ICE WTI crude 77,742 2,245 -1,839 -1,081 453,912 -24,673 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,734 -8,315 22,730 -2,333 2,277,475 -125,322 RBOB 2,617 -1,774 2,145 2,221 260,826 -2,881 Heating oil -575 -2,290 16,847 1,114 275,136 -1,611 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 162,672 18,189 -253,863 447 -2,695 -9,258 ICE WTI crude -6,452 5,555 -30,475 1,195 -28,759 -7,265 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,220 23,744 -284,338 1,642 -31,454 -16,523 RBOB 50,256 2,744 30,801 -1,142 -85,878 -2,037 Heating oil 20,284 5,337 51,670 285 -88,759 -4,603 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 75,519 -9,557 18,367 179 1,395,622 -54,860 ICE WTI crude 67,493 1,701 -1,807 -1,186 365,759 -18,327 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,012 -7,856 16,560 -1,007 1,761,381 -73,187 RBOB 2,649 -1,803 2,172 2,238 259,864 -2,907 Heating oil 47 -2,314 16,758 1,295 268,734 -2,017 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

