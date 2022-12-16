US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

December 16, 2022

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,771 contracts to 163,225 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              175,653      4,377   -304,266     12,017     16,238       -859
ICE WTI crude            -12,428     -2,606    -45,382     -3,375    -16,929      2,215
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    163,225      1,771   -349,648      8,642       -691      1,356

RBOB                      47,452     -5,160     32,041        530    -83,808      4,135
Heating oil               14,069     -6,637     52,252      2,006    -83,768      4,612

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               86,553     -4,164     25,822    -11,371  1,924,212     37,121
ICE WTI crude             75,497      2,613       -758      1,153    478,585     -2,515
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    162,050     -1,551     25,064    -10,218  2,402,797     34,606

RBOB                       4,392      3,016        -76     -2,520    263,708      7,010
Heating oil                1,715      1,262     15,733     -1,241    276,748     14,081
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,483        402   -254,310     13,143      6,563     -1,337
ICE WTI crude            -12,007     -2,433    -31,670     -2,841    -21,494      1,319
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    132,476     -2,031   -285,980     10,302    -14,931        -18
RBOB                      47,512     -5,132     31,943        509    -83,841      4,095
Heating oil               14,947     -6,535     51,385      1,836    -84,156      4,899

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               85,076     -2,563     18,188     -9,645  1,450,482     13,754
ICE WTI crude             65,792      2,644       -621      1,311    384,086     -4,813
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    150,868         81     17,567     -8,334  1,834,568      8,941
RBOB                       4,452      3,056        -66     -2,528    262,771      7,102
Heating oil                2,361      1,015     15,463     -1,215    270,751     13,593
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider
