Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,771 contracts to 163,225 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 175,653 4,377 -304,266 12,017 16,238 -859 ICE WTI crude -12,428 -2,606 -45,382 -3,375 -16,929 2,215 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 163,225 1,771 -349,648 8,642 -691 1,356 RBOB 47,452 -5,160 32,041 530 -83,808 4,135 Heating oil 14,069 -6,637 52,252 2,006 -83,768 4,612 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 86,553 -4,164 25,822 -11,371 1,924,212 37,121 ICE WTI crude 75,497 2,613 -758 1,153 478,585 -2,515 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 162,050 -1,551 25,064 -10,218 2,402,797 34,606 RBOB 4,392 3,016 -76 -2,520 263,708 7,010 Heating oil 1,715 1,262 15,733 -1,241 276,748 14,081 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 144,483 402 -254,310 13,143 6,563 -1,337 ICE WTI crude -12,007 -2,433 -31,670 -2,841 -21,494 1,319 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 132,476 -2,031 -285,980 10,302 -14,931 -18 RBOB 47,512 -5,132 31,943 509 -83,841 4,095 Heating oil 14,947 -6,535 51,385 1,836 -84,156 4,899 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 85,076 -2,563 18,188 -9,645 1,450,482 13,754 ICE WTI crude 65,792 2,644 -621 1,311 384,086 -4,813 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 150,868 81 17,567 -8,334 1,834,568 8,941 RBOB 4,452 3,056 -66 -2,528 262,771 7,102 Heating oil 2,361 1,015 15,463 -1,215 270,751 13,593 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

