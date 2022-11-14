Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,838 contracts to 205,288 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 213,811 15,767 -359,292 3,459 22,559 -21,523 ICE WTI crude -8,523 3,071 -51,499 2,095 2,253 -17,561 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 205,288 18,838 -410,791 5,554 24,812 -39,084 RBOB 60,620 7,331 30,272 2,356 -89,765 -9,140 Heating oil 29,764 4,405 49,744 -3,402 -101,120 -6,404 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 89,060 -4,477 33,864 6,774 2,089,842 -17,866 ICE WTI crude 59,636 10,518 -1,868 1,877 555,350 -11,085 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 148,696 6,041 31,996 8,651 2,645,192 -28,951 RBOB -11,616 -2,262 10,490 1,715 249,858 13,572 Heating oil -2,041 2,130 23,653 3,270 274,671 -634 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 185,656 16,243 -316,626 -649 15,301 -24,915 ICE WTI crude -7,074 4,935 -33,172 3,839 -6,439 -18,535 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 178,582 21,178 -349,798 3,190 8,862 -43,450 RBOB 60,589 7,344 30,359 2,349 -89,585 -9,127 Heating oil 29,936 4,479 50,441 -3,369 -101,500 -6,395 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 89,134 3,738 26,535 5,583 1,446,658 -12,394 ICE WTI crude 48,396 8,032 -1,711 1,729 398,797 -14,757 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,530 11,770 24,824 7,312 1,845,455 -27,151 RBOB -11,836 -2,275 10,473 1,709 247,679 13,571 Heating oil -1,978 2,099 23,101 3,186 266,730 -1,295 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

