Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

November 14, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,838 contracts to 205,288 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              213,811     15,767   -359,292      3,459     22,559    -21,523
ICE WTI crude             -8,523      3,071    -51,499      2,095      2,253    -17,561
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    205,288     18,838   -410,791      5,554     24,812    -39,084

RBOB                      60,620      7,331     30,272      2,356    -89,765     -9,140
Heating oil               29,764      4,405     49,744     -3,402   -101,120     -6,404

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               89,060     -4,477     33,864      6,774  2,089,842    -17,866
ICE WTI crude             59,636     10,518     -1,868      1,877    555,350    -11,085
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    148,696      6,041     31,996      8,651  2,645,192    -28,951

RBOB                     -11,616     -2,262     10,490      1,715    249,858     13,572
Heating oil               -2,041      2,130     23,653      3,270    274,671       -634
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              185,656     16,243   -316,626       -649     15,301    -24,915
ICE WTI crude             -7,074      4,935    -33,172      3,839     -6,439    -18,535
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    178,582     21,178   -349,798      3,190      8,862    -43,450
RBOB                      60,589      7,344     30,359      2,349    -89,585     -9,127
Heating oil               29,936      4,479     50,441     -3,369   -101,500     -6,395

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               89,134      3,738     26,535      5,583  1,446,658    -12,394
ICE WTI crude             48,396      8,032     -1,711      1,729    398,797    -14,757
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,530     11,770     24,824      7,312  1,845,455    -27,151
RBOB                     -11,836     -2,275     10,473      1,709    247,679     13,571
Heating oil               -1,978      2,099     23,101      3,186    266,730     -1,295
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

