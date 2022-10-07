Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,814 contracts to 174,564 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 189,361 19,699 -376,223 4,266 61,297 -19,513 ICE WTI crude -14,797 -885 -61,676 1,904 40,903 4,008 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 174,564 18,814 -437,899 6,170 102,200 -15,505 RBOB 55,670 3,683 30,263 -1,132 -83,950 -5,474 Heating oil 17,547 5,686 56,308 -454 -88,605 -10,254 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 100,980 -862 24,584 -3,590 2,109,645 42,029 ICE WTI crude 36,314 -6,434 -745 1,409 577,888 17,447 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,294 -7,296 23,839 -2,181 2,687,533 59,476 RBOB -7,175 522 5,192 2,401 244,940 3,756 Heating oil -1,879 -1,142 16,630 6,165 289,336 -6,749 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 158,876 19,709 -323,355 3,853 62,501 -17,835 ICE WTI crude -14,600 -600 -46,042 3,111 34,830 3,414 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 144,276 19,109 -369,397 6,964 97,331 -14,421 RBOB 55,628 3,714 30,327 -1,063 -83,751 -5,457 Heating oil 17,733 5,601 56,957 -333 -89,060 -10,145 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 83,123 -3,790 18,855 -1,937 1,495,538 -9,453 ICE WTI crude 26,321 -7,090 -509 1,165 420,287 -2,403 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 109,444 -10,880 18,346 -772 1,915,825 -11,856 RBOB -7,372 482 5,168 2,324 242,669 3,324 Heating oil -1,978 -1,260 16,348 6,137 282,988 -7,277 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

