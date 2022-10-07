US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dronebase Dronebase

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,814 contracts to 174,564 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              189,361     19,699   -376,223      4,266     61,297    -19,513
ICE WTI crude            -14,797       -885    -61,676      1,904     40,903      4,008
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    174,564     18,814   -437,899      6,170    102,200    -15,505

RBOB                      55,670      3,683     30,263     -1,132    -83,950     -5,474
Heating oil               17,547      5,686     56,308       -454    -88,605    -10,254

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              100,980       -862     24,584     -3,590  2,109,645     42,029
ICE WTI crude             36,314     -6,434       -745      1,409    577,888     17,447
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,294     -7,296     23,839     -2,181  2,687,533     59,476

RBOB                      -7,175        522      5,192      2,401    244,940      3,756
Heating oil               -1,879     -1,142     16,630      6,165    289,336     -6,749
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              158,876     19,709   -323,355      3,853     62,501    -17,835
ICE WTI crude            -14,600       -600    -46,042      3,111     34,830      3,414
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    144,276     19,109   -369,397      6,964     97,331    -14,421
RBOB                      55,628      3,714     30,327     -1,063    -83,751     -5,457
Heating oil               17,733      5,601     56,957       -333    -89,060    -10,145

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               83,123     -3,790     18,855     -1,937  1,495,538     -9,453
ICE WTI crude             26,321     -7,090       -509      1,165    420,287     -2,403
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    109,444    -10,880     18,346       -772  1,915,825    -11,856
RBOB                      -7,372        482      5,168      2,324    242,669      3,324
Heating oil               -1,978     -1,260     16,348      6,137    282,988     -7,277
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

