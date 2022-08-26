US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 24,215 contracts to 179,039 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              183,431     30,028   -418,502    -16,333     91,699     -3,863
ICE WTI crude             -4,392     -5,813    -68,187      6,411     55,691     -6,951
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    179,039     24,215   -486,689     -9,922    147,390    -10,814

RBOB                      66,040      5,489     33,742     -2,251    -91,873     -3,317
Heating oil               28,082       -313     57,585     -1,740    -98,609        692

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              114,995     -6,595     28,378     -3,236  2,100,099   -118,693
ICE WTI crude             17,236      5,873       -347        480    574,953    -34,390
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    132,231       -722     28,031     -2,756  2,675,052   -153,083

RBOB                     -13,150       -331      5,241        410    267,105      6,073
Heating oil               -6,162     -2,483     19,104      3,843    302,628       -591
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              160,327     25,009   -362,862    -25,994     94,606     -2,971
ICE WTI crude             -4,352     -9,026    -55,301      6,634     49,387     -4,410
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    155,975     15,983   -418,163    -19,360    143,993     -7,381
RBOB                      66,034      5,493     33,657     -2,260    -91,776     -3,229
Heating oil               28,123       -416     58,214     -1,592    -98,968        860

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               85,893      6,271     22,036     -2,315  1,503,506    -53,843
ICE WTI crude             10,351      6,185        -85        617    423,212    -16,444
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     96,244     12,456     21,951     -1,698  1,926,718    -70,287
RBOB                     -13,244       -372      5,329        368    265,738      5,954
Heating oil               -6,300     -2,687     18,931      3,835    295,930     -1,057
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

