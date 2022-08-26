Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 24,215 contracts to 179,039 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 183,431 30,028 -418,502 -16,333 91,699 -3,863 ICE WTI crude -4,392 -5,813 -68,187 6,411 55,691 -6,951 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 179,039 24,215 -486,689 -9,922 147,390 -10,814 RBOB 66,040 5,489 33,742 -2,251 -91,873 -3,317 Heating oil 28,082 -313 57,585 -1,740 -98,609 692 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 114,995 -6,595 28,378 -3,236 2,100,099 -118,693 ICE WTI crude 17,236 5,873 -347 480 574,953 -34,390 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 132,231 -722 28,031 -2,756 2,675,052 -153,083 RBOB -13,150 -331 5,241 410 267,105 6,073 Heating oil -6,162 -2,483 19,104 3,843 302,628 -591 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 160,327 25,009 -362,862 -25,994 94,606 -2,971 ICE WTI crude -4,352 -9,026 -55,301 6,634 49,387 -4,410 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 155,975 15,983 -418,163 -19,360 143,993 -7,381 RBOB 66,034 5,493 33,657 -2,260 -91,776 -3,229 Heating oil 28,123 -416 58,214 -1,592 -98,968 860 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 85,893 6,271 22,036 -2,315 1,503,506 -53,843 ICE WTI crude 10,351 6,185 -85 617 423,212 -16,444 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 96,244 12,456 21,951 -1,698 1,926,718 -70,287 RBOB -13,244 -372 5,329 368 265,738 5,954 Heating oil -6,300 -2,687 18,931 3,835 295,930 -1,057 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

