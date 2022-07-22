Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,026 contracts to 226,061 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 227,633 12,343 -430,533 2,108 78,509 481 ICE WTI crude -1,572 2,683 -82,376 496 65,876 -13,005 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 226,061 15,026 -512,909 2,604 144,385 -12,524 RBOB 48,530 1,824 34,950 -383 -80,385 -6,155 Heating oil 13,922 1,054 59,074 -578 -82,770 -370 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 96,641 -9,386 27,751 -5,546 2,258,645 -43,216 ICE WTI crude 16,274 10,955 1,799 -1,128 639,611 5,993 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 112,915 1,569 29,550 -6,674 2,898,256 -37,223 RBOB -8,757 5,265 5,662 -552 271,670 -7,692 Heating oil -4,824 1,405 14,599 -1,511 273,359 1,500 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 211,412 10,917 -371,169 -1,694 77,480 2,531 ICE WTI crude 3,344 2,044 -67,402 4,526 58,211 -12,871 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 214,756 12,961 -438,571 2,832 135,691 -10,340 RBOB 48,792 1,891 34,921 -411 -80,422 -6,136 Heating oil 14,026 1,075 59,420 -543 -83,220 -404 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 59,679 -8,154 22,598 -3,600 1,577,616 -35,187 ICE WTI crude 3,940 7,334 1,907 -1,033 460,048 8,361 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 63,619 -820 24,505 -4,633 2,037,664 -26,826 RBOB -8,976 5,183 5,685 -527 270,046 -7,834 Heating oil -4,783 1,440 14,557 -1,568 267,576 1,246 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.