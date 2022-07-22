US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,026 contracts to 226,061 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              227,633     12,343   -430,533      2,108     78,509        481
ICE WTI crude             -1,572      2,683    -82,376        496     65,876    -13,005
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    226,061     15,026   -512,909      2,604    144,385    -12,524

RBOB                      48,530      1,824     34,950       -383    -80,385     -6,155
Heating oil               13,922      1,054     59,074       -578    -82,770       -370

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               96,641     -9,386     27,751     -5,546  2,258,645    -43,216
ICE WTI crude             16,274     10,955      1,799     -1,128    639,611      5,993
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    112,915      1,569     29,550     -6,674  2,898,256    -37,223

RBOB                      -8,757      5,265      5,662       -552    271,670     -7,692
Heating oil               -4,824      1,405     14,599     -1,511    273,359      1,500
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              211,412     10,917   -371,169     -1,694     77,480      2,531
ICE WTI crude              3,344      2,044    -67,402      4,526     58,211    -12,871
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    214,756     12,961   -438,571      2,832    135,691    -10,340
RBOB                      48,792      1,891     34,921       -411    -80,422     -6,136
Heating oil               14,026      1,075     59,420       -543    -83,220       -404

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               59,679     -8,154     22,598     -3,600  1,577,616    -35,187
ICE WTI crude              3,940      7,334      1,907     -1,033    460,048      8,361
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     63,619       -820     24,505     -4,633  2,037,664    -26,826
RBOB                      -8,976      5,183      5,685       -527    270,046     -7,834
Heating oil               -4,783      1,440     14,557     -1,568    267,576      1,246
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

