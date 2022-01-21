US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 23,339 contracts to 317,317 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              311,596     23,771   -557,541    -31,971     59,032     -2,939
ICE WTI crude              5,721       -432   -100,299        202     81,259      7,313
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    317,317     23,339   -657,840    -31,769    140,291      4,374

RBOB                      76,127      2,946     30,192     -2,057    -98,237        185
Heating oil               27,402        176     69,351        334   -112,546       -976

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              141,478      4,244     45,434      6,894  2,745,327    103,163
ICE WTI crude             12,409     -8,064        910        982    643,776     15,054
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    153,887     -3,820     46,344      7,876  3,389,103    118,217

RBOB                     -14,752     -1,556      6,670        481    368,543     26,580
Heating oil              -10,040       -992     25,833      1,459    380,107     12,904
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              279,511     20,857   -479,650    -29,647     52,598       -465
ICE WTI crude              5,999     -1,554    -83,807      2,311     74,207      8,005
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    285,510     19,303   -563,457    -27,336    126,805      7,540
RBOB                      76,267      2,938     30,073     -1,992    -97,338        282
Heating oil               27,326        151     71,344        542   -111,279       -993

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              106,270      4,419     41,271      4,836  2,059,564     92,949
ICE WTI crude              2,269     -9,489      1,332        727    483,078     19,754
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    108,539     -5,070     42,603      5,563  2,542,642    112,703
RBOB                     -15,478     -1,651      6,476        423    365,565     26,327
Heating oil              -12,499     -1,199     25,108      1,499    367,686     10,958
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular