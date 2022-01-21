Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 23,339 contracts to 317,317 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 311,596 23,771 -557,541 -31,971 59,032 -2,939 ICE WTI crude 5,721 -432 -100,299 202 81,259 7,313 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 317,317 23,339 -657,840 -31,769 140,291 4,374 RBOB 76,127 2,946 30,192 -2,057 -98,237 185 Heating oil 27,402 176 69,351 334 -112,546 -976 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 141,478 4,244 45,434 6,894 2,745,327 103,163 ICE WTI crude 12,409 -8,064 910 982 643,776 15,054 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,887 -3,820 46,344 7,876 3,389,103 118,217 RBOB -14,752 -1,556 6,670 481 368,543 26,580 Heating oil -10,040 -992 25,833 1,459 380,107 12,904 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 279,511 20,857 -479,650 -29,647 52,598 -465 ICE WTI crude 5,999 -1,554 -83,807 2,311 74,207 8,005 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 285,510 19,303 -563,457 -27,336 126,805 7,540 RBOB 76,267 2,938 30,073 -1,992 -97,338 282 Heating oil 27,326 151 71,344 542 -111,279 -993 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 106,270 4,419 41,271 4,836 2,059,564 92,949 ICE WTI crude 2,269 -9,489 1,332 727 483,078 19,754 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 108,539 -5,070 42,603 5,563 2,542,642 112,703 RBOB -15,478 -1,651 6,476 423 365,565 26,327 Heating oil -12,499 -1,199 25,108 1,499 367,686 10,958 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.