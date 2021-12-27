US Markets

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. 

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,634 contracts to 259,093 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              250,370      5,083   -499,507      4,482     58,995       -522
ICE WTI crude              8,723       -449    -98,463      2,163     56,575     -2,695
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    259,093      4,634   -597,970      6,645    115,570     -3,217

RBOB                      69,426      8,360     33,862     -1,535    -97,617       -502
Heating oil               14,048      3,866     74,191     -3,183    -96,829      2,277

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              149,328     -4,612     40,813     -4,431  2,445,775   -120,720
ICE WTI crude             31,559      1,927      1,606       -945    553,849    -26,174
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    180,887     -2,685     42,419     -5,376  2,999,624   -146,894

RBOB                      -9,597     -4,640      3,926     -1,683    305,130     -2,362
Heating oil               -8,354     -3,576     16,944        614    310,710       -673
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              216,913      5,059   -434,756      2,016     58,940      7,695
ICE WTI crude              9,396     -1,489    -82,996      2,954     49,269     -1,955
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    226,309      3,570   -517,752      4,970    108,209      5,740
RBOB                      69,550      8,408     33,501     -1,498    -97,414       -483
Heating oil               14,025      3,866     74,675     -2,923    -95,735      2,344

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              123,342    -11,941     35,561     -2,829  1,892,701    -60,696
ICE WTI crude             22,332      1,530      1,999     -1,040    420,452    -16,804
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,674    -10,411     37,560     -3,869  2,313,153    -77,500
RBOB                      -9,397     -4,689      3,760     -1,738    302,561     -2,400
Heating oil               -9,128     -3,692     16,163        405    302,721     -1,409
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)



Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

