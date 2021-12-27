Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,634 contracts to 259,093 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 250,370 5,083 -499,507 4,482 58,995 -522 ICE WTI crude 8,723 -449 -98,463 2,163 56,575 -2,695 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 259,093 4,634 -597,970 6,645 115,570 -3,217 RBOB 69,426 8,360 33,862 -1,535 -97,617 -502 Heating oil 14,048 3,866 74,191 -3,183 -96,829 2,277 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 149,328 -4,612 40,813 -4,431 2,445,775 -120,720 ICE WTI crude 31,559 1,927 1,606 -945 553,849 -26,174 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 180,887 -2,685 42,419 -5,376 2,999,624 -146,894 RBOB -9,597 -4,640 3,926 -1,683 305,130 -2,362 Heating oil -8,354 -3,576 16,944 614 310,710 -673 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 216,913 5,059 -434,756 2,016 58,940 7,695 ICE WTI crude 9,396 -1,489 -82,996 2,954 49,269 -1,955 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 226,309 3,570 -517,752 4,970 108,209 5,740 RBOB 69,550 8,408 33,501 -1,498 -97,414 -483 Heating oil 14,025 3,866 74,675 -2,923 -95,735 2,344 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 123,342 -11,941 35,561 -2,829 1,892,701 -60,696 ICE WTI crude 22,332 1,530 1,999 -1,040 420,452 -16,804 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,674 -10,411 37,560 -3,869 2,313,153 -77,500 RBOB -9,397 -4,689 3,760 -1,738 302,561 -2,400 Heating oil -9,128 -3,692 16,163 405 302,721 -1,409 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

