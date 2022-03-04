US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

    March 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               293,763      7,070    444,009     -1,026   -715,256    -12,428
 Soybeans           139,999     -4,863    189,461     -3,202   -297,577      8,831
 Soyoil              46,586      5,541    125,138      1,780   -186,629     -7,777
 CBOT wheat         -31,298      9,028    149,824      4,140   -111,237    -12,662
 KCBT wheat          21,161      4,164     57,669       -689    -80,028     -4,108
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               349,222     -5,213    301,888      4,507   -717,411    -14,783
 Soybeans           175,721     -4,614    133,869      1,732   -305,293      9,861
 Soymeal             94,829      4,412     94,834        130   -230,729      1,864
 Soyoil              81,431      2,231     90,765       -469   -189,506     -6,329
 CBOT wheat          -7,036     11,017     88,718     -3,245    -90,463     -8,838
 KCBT wheat          45,481      4,702     25,173       -372    -69,066     -4,296
 MGEX wheat          10,602      3,619      1,639       -833    -20,632     -1,795
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         49,047     19,338    115,530     -4,450   -180,161    -14,929

 Live cattle         60,152    -25,281     81,898     -2,260   -145,363     23,322
 Feeder cattle       -3,875     -6,542      6,994        151      3,124      4,010
 Lean hogs           74,506     -2,455     61,626     -2,377   -130,978      5,916

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                88,816      9,106    -22,515      6,383  1,977,728     30,408
 Soybeans            27,585     -6,213    -31,882       -767  1,007,315    -29,625
 Soymeal             12,278     -5,902     28,788       -504    452,265    -36,903
 Soyoil               2,404      4,111     14,906        456    439,766    -17,674
 CBOT wheat          16,071      1,572     -7,289       -506    508,287     36,374
 KCBT wheat          -2,786       -668      1,198        634    234,174        208
 MGEX wheat           4,961        100      3,430     -1,091     71,037        104
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,246      1,004     -2,661       -963    813,498     36,686

 Live cattle         17,592     -3,438    -14,279      7,657    416,307      1,813
 Feeder cattle          649     -1,038     -6,892      3,419     63,109      5,681
 Lean hogs            5,897     -3,247    -11,051      2,164    356,855     -5,274
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               337,221     -7,569    314,629      5,129   -742,441    -21,979
 Soybeans           166,058     -5,326    141,211      2,423   -330,444      5,099
 Soymeal             93,886      4,437     97,327         38   -235,776         10
 Soyoil              80,657      2,388     92,834        863   -193,072     -3,829
 CBOT wheat          -8,843     10,675     91,704     -1,562    -91,401     -8,764
 KCBT wheat          44,807      4,443     25,306     -1,198    -68,551     -4,018
 MGEX wheat          10,602      3,619      1,636       -829    -20,995     -1,707
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         46,566     18,737    118,646     -3,589   -180,947    -14,489

 Live cattle         57,486    -23,469     81,136     -2,943   -132,278     19,085
 Feeder cattle       -4,241     -6,351      7,383        515      1,136      2,343
 Lean hogs           71,357     -2,008     61,000     -2,623   -113,397      5,865

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               123,717     16,765    -33,126      7,654  1,484,670    -79,088
 Soybeans            52,849     -2,231    -29,674         35    758,796    -68,028
 Soymeal             19,297     -3,354     25,266     -1,131    397,377    -42,822
 Soyoil               4,295       -529     15,286      1,107    376,480    -34,174
 CBOT wheat          15,286       -330     -6,746        -19    372,124     -7,184
 KCBT wheat          -3,191       -530      1,629      1,303    208,293     -5,293
 MGEX wheat           5,427        -49      3,330     -1,034     68,246       -401
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,522       -909     -1,787        250    648,663    -12,878

 Live cattle          1,553        265     -7,897      7,062    357,108     -3,941
 Feeder cattle        1,882        856     -6,160      2,637     48,641      1,761
 Lean hogs          -10,118     -3,191     -8,842      1,957    276,835     -5,358
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular