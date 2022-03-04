Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

March 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 293,763 7,070 444,009 -1,026 -715,256 -12,428 Soybeans 139,999 -4,863 189,461 -3,202 -297,577 8,831 Soyoil 46,586 5,541 125,138 1,780 -186,629 -7,777 CBOT wheat -31,298 9,028 149,824 4,140 -111,237 -12,662 KCBT wheat 21,161 4,164 57,669 -689 -80,028 -4,108 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 349,222 -5,213 301,888 4,507 -717,411 -14,783 Soybeans 175,721 -4,614 133,869 1,732 -305,293 9,861 Soymeal 94,829 4,412 94,834 130 -230,729 1,864 Soyoil 81,431 2,231 90,765 -469 -189,506 -6,329 CBOT wheat -7,036 11,017 88,718 -3,245 -90,463 -8,838 KCBT wheat 45,481 4,702 25,173 -372 -69,066 -4,296 MGEX wheat 10,602 3,619 1,639 -833 -20,632 -1,795 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 49,047 19,338 115,530 -4,450 -180,161 -14,929 Live cattle 60,152 -25,281 81,898 -2,260 -145,363 23,322 Feeder cattle -3,875 -6,542 6,994 151 3,124 4,010 Lean hogs 74,506 -2,455 61,626 -2,377 -130,978 5,916 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 88,816 9,106 -22,515 6,383 1,977,728 30,408 Soybeans 27,585 -6,213 -31,882 -767 1,007,315 -29,625 Soymeal 12,278 -5,902 28,788 -504 452,265 -36,903 Soyoil 2,404 4,111 14,906 456 439,766 -17,674 CBOT wheat 16,071 1,572 -7,289 -506 508,287 36,374 KCBT wheat -2,786 -668 1,198 634 234,174 208 MGEX wheat 4,961 100 3,430 -1,091 71,037 104 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,246 1,004 -2,661 -963 813,498 36,686 Live cattle 17,592 -3,438 -14,279 7,657 416,307 1,813 Feeder cattle 649 -1,038 -6,892 3,419 63,109 5,681 Lean hogs 5,897 -3,247 -11,051 2,164 356,855 -5,274 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 337,221 -7,569 314,629 5,129 -742,441 -21,979 Soybeans 166,058 -5,326 141,211 2,423 -330,444 5,099 Soymeal 93,886 4,437 97,327 38 -235,776 10 Soyoil 80,657 2,388 92,834 863 -193,072 -3,829 CBOT wheat -8,843 10,675 91,704 -1,562 -91,401 -8,764 KCBT wheat 44,807 4,443 25,306 -1,198 -68,551 -4,018 MGEX wheat 10,602 3,619 1,636 -829 -20,995 -1,707 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 46,566 18,737 118,646 -3,589 -180,947 -14,489 Live cattle 57,486 -23,469 81,136 -2,943 -132,278 19,085 Feeder cattle -4,241 -6,351 7,383 515 1,136 2,343 Lean hogs 71,357 -2,008 61,000 -2,623 -113,397 5,865 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 123,717 16,765 -33,126 7,654 1,484,670 -79,088 Soybeans 52,849 -2,231 -29,674 35 758,796 -68,028 Soymeal 19,297 -3,354 25,266 -1,131 397,377 -42,822 Soyoil 4,295 -529 15,286 1,107 376,480 -34,174 CBOT wheat 15,286 -330 -6,746 -19 372,124 -7,184 KCBT wheat -3,191 -530 1,629 1,303 208,293 -5,293 MGEX wheat 5,427 -49 3,330 -1,034 68,246 -401 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,522 -909 -1,787 250 648,663 -12,878 Live cattle 1,553 265 -7,897 7,062 357,108 -3,941 Feeder cattle 1,882 856 -6,160 2,637 48,641 1,761 Lean hogs -10,118 -3,191 -8,842 1,957 276,835 -5,358 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.